Ever since she came out of the Bigg Boss 17 house, Mannara Chopra has been attending several events and making remarkable public appearances. After winning hearts with her stint on the show, the actress went candid about her life aspects in a recent interview. She recalled getting a film offer when on a flight and mentioned it as her 'lucky flight.' Sharing the anecdote, the actress reminisced about her days in the non-Hindi film industry.

Mannara Chopra, who debuted in the Hindi film industry with the 2014 film Zid, is known to have worked prominently in Telugu and Kannada movies.

How did Mannara Chopra get the film on the flight?

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Mannara Chopra was asked about a memorable project apart from Bigg Boss. To this, the actress mentioned her film Rogue, which provided her with the opportunity to work with the director, Puri Jagannadh. Opening up more about her experience, she recalled getting the offer of the film on a flight.

Mannara remarked, "I was traveling back from an award function where I was performing and I happened to see him in flight. We had this interaction and exchanged numbers. And within a week or 10 days, I got a call from him that Mannara we want to cast you in so and so film. So, whenever we have a conversation about the film, I always say that it was my lucky flight."

Coming from the creative mind of Puri Jagannadh, Rogue stars Ishan, Mannara Chopra, Angela Krislinzki, and Thakur Anoop Singh. Produced by C. R. Manohar and C. R. Gopi under the banner of Tanvi Films, the movie falls in the action thriller genre. Rogue hit the theatres on March 31, 2017.

Mannara Chopra on working with Salman Khan

Besides mentioning Rogue as one of her memorable projects, Mannara Chopra went on to add that her experience working with Salman Khan holds a special place for her. Talking about her recent meetings with the Dabangg actor, she explained meeting him like a good student with no expressions on her face.

The ex-Bigg Boss 17 finalist further added, "I have always enjoyed being around Salman sir, when I did my first ad. So, basically, I'm a fan girl."

Mannara Chopra's work in the industry

Before rising to popularity with her participation in Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra earned recognition owing to her work in the film industry. Following her Hindi debut with Zid, the actress went on to appear in films such as Thikka, Rogue, and Sita. However, her early works include several commercials. She has even worked as a fashion designer before stepping into films.

Mannara Chopra was last seen in Bigg Boss 17 and merged as one of the finalists. Her dynamics with Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Ankita Lokhande created headlines. For the uninitiated, she is the paternal cousin of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra. The Zid actress has worked with the Baywatch diva in a couple of ads. This year, the two celebrated Holi together, surrounding themselves with family and friends.

Mannara Chopra's work after Bigg Boss 17

Undeniably, Mannara Chopra enjoyed media attention and spotlight after her Bigg Boss 17 stint. Speaking of her works, she appeared alongside Abhishek Kumar in a music video titled Saanware. Sung and penned by Akhil Sachdeva, the song was released on February 12, 2024. Featuring an emotional and romantic story, Saanware is surely a melodious treat for its viewers.

