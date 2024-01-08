Golden Globe Awards 2024 LIVE: Robert Downey Jr., Ali Wong, Elizabeth Debicki bag one each
Bagging her first Golden Globe in the first nomination itself, Ayo Edebiri graces the stage. Marking the winning tally as two for The Bear, Edbiri mentions how lucky she is to be an artist.
'To the people to answer my emails, you all are the real ones,' she closes her speech with.
The winning tally is now two for Anatomy of a Fall.
Ricky Gervais clinches the award for his show Armageddon. Both working in the realm of humor and tragedy, the show was a surprise release of 2023.
Jeremy Allen White secures the prestigious title of Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his exceptional role in The Bear.
The acclaimed French film "Anatomy of a Fall" clinches the Best Screenplay award. This gripping psychological thriller unfolds as a renowned writer faces trial following her husband's fatal plunge from their isolated chalet. Initially framed as a murder investigation, the narrative transforms into a compelling exploration of the intricacies within a tumultuous marriage, revealing the profound depths of its destructiveness!
Tom Wonsbgang, the CEO, played by Matthew McFadyen wins his first Golden Globe for his brilliant portrayal of the opportunist ‘human grease stain’ Tom in HBO's hit show Succession.
The actor thanks HBO along with the director, producer and the crew, keeping it short.
As she walks up, Elizabeth thanks her partner, the castmates of The Crown, and her entire team. 'Who else? Goodness! Maybe, that's it,' she says as the crowd shares a joyful laughter!
Steven Yeun has his first-ever Golden Globe! Beef star thanks his daughter and all the 'movie nights.'
With this, the tally for Beef currently stands at two!
Ali Wong bags the Golden Globe Award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television! Thanking her husband and the castmates, she acknowledges the work on Netflix's Beef
Charming as ever, Robert Downey Jr. walks up to name all his castmates from Oppenheimer, 'the goddam masterpiece' who worked on the Christopher Nolan endeavor.
Wonderful WIN! RDJ bags Best Supporting Actor — motion picture for Oppenheimer.
Just as she was not anticipating it, Da'Vine walked up to the stage in awe. Thanking her teammates, and the castmates of The Holdovers, she expresses conviction and gratitude!
'We did it!' And she walks away in grace.
As the host continues to take a jab at 'Barbenhiemer' and the guests, Jo Koy had interesting intel to share about his writing process a night before.
"No not at all. Ran everything. Everything in my head six, seven times, changed it, went back to the old one, added, it's non-stop," he shared at the pre-show on the red carpet!
Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, and Meryl Streep added their star power to the dazzling Golden Globes 2024 red carpet. Margot Robbie, turning heads in an Armani look reminiscent of the iconic 1977 Superstar Barbie, showcased her fashion flair. Taylor Swift, nominee for the cinematic and box office achievement category with her Eras Tour movie, graced the event, with anticipation building for her potential win.
Meanwhile, Meryl Streep made a statement with a bold ensemble, including a pussy bow blouse, possibly conveying a subtle message. These A-listers brought their unique styles to the forefront, setting the stage for a night of both fashion and accolades.