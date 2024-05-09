THROWBACK: When Salman Khan crafted lifelike portrait of Aamir Khan in his iconic Ghajini appearance

Salman Khan is a versatile actor who has demonstrated his acting skills across various movie genres including comedy, romance, drama, and action. Apart from his acting talents, he is also known for his diverse skills, including singing and painting.

Many have admired his artwork, as he has created some impressive pieces. However, not everyone is aware that in 2008, around the time of the release of Ghajini, Salman painted a portrait of his friend Aamir Khan in his Ghajini avatar.

Salman Khan painted Aamir Khan in his iconic Ghajini appearance

In a heartwarming gesture to promote the film Ghajini, Salman Khan displayed his friendship by painting a portrait of Aamir Khan in his Ghajini character. The unveiling of this portrait was graced by the film's lead actress, Asin Thottumkal. Even after more than 15 years, revisiting such instances reminds us of the beauty of genuine friendship and appreciation for art.

Over time, the actor has revealed his artistic side through a multitude of paintings and sketches. While his art may not conform to conventional norms, it possesses a rawness and authenticity that strikes a chord with many admirers.

His unique style mirrors a deep connection with his inner self, which he frequently channels onto the canvas. Looking at his creations, it's difficult to believe they weren't crafted by a professional painter.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman is gearing up to start filming for his action-packed entertainer, Sikandar. Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on the festive occasion of Eid 2025.

The team behind Sikandar recently announced that music composer and singer Pritam will be crafting the film's score. This marks the fifth collaboration between Pritam and Salman, following their work together on Ready, Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, and Tiger 3.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar brings together the renowned filmmaker known for his work on Tamil and Hindi hits such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Sarkar. Murugadoss previously wrote the script for Salman's 2014 movie Jai Ho, a remake of his Telugu hit Stalin.

