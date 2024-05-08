SM Entertainment has revealed some major information about their upcoming music releases in 2024. From debuting new solo artists to scheduling much-anticipated group comebacks, the year ahead looks exciting for the company. Following the news, fans have started to speculate on various instances online and wonder on which date their favorite K-pop idol will debut.

SM Entertainment announces multiple album releases in 2024

On May 8, 2024, a South Korean media outlet revealed a list of artists who will reportedly be releasing new music in the third quarter of 2024. The lineup starts with Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, who will be releasing a full studio album in the coming months. NCT 127 will also be releasing a full album according to the report. However, the leader of the group Taeyong, will not be present as he is enlisted in the South Korean military. Furthermore, SHINee’s Key will also make a solo comeback with a mini-album.

However, the most exciting and highlighted aspect of the list is the upcoming, much-anticipated solo debuts by a few artists. The first on the list is EXO’s Chanyeol, who will finally make his solo debut after his discharge from the military in 2021. He previously released the single Good Enough, along with a music video for the track. Fans are showcasing their excitement with the news, as they have been waiting for new music from the EXO member for a very long time. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Furthermore, Red Velvet’s Irene is also on the roster to debut as a solo artist with a mini-album. She will be the fourth member to release a solo album. Previously, Seulgi made her solo debut with the mini-album 28 Reasons. Another exciting solo debut will be by an NCT member, Jaehyun, who will also be releasing an extended play. The artist has released several singles in the past and has also ventured into acting. He will be appearing in the movie called You Will Die in 2024.

SM Entertainment group comebacks, future activities and more

More comebacks from the SM artists include a few Japanese releases. The NCT subunit, WayV will be making a comeback with a Japanese mini-album. Furthermore, NCT Wish, the Japanese group under SM Entertainment, will also be releasing their first-ever mini-album since their debut. aespa, RIIZE, and SHINee’s Key will also be released singles in Japanese, releasing in the third quarter of the year.

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon will also be releasing digital single tracks during that period. Additionally, another surprise debut will be made by the AI system and guardian of Kwagnya, Naevis. She is the protector of the aes of aespa and also helps them to appear in the real world. She will be making her debut with a digital single track. The entity will be one of the first virtual solo artists to debut in the K-pop industry. The exciting upcoming releases have created a frenzy among the audiences, and discussions about the releases have started on all the social media platforms.

However, in the second quarter of the year, aespa will be releasing a full-length album titled Armageddon and will also hold a solo concert tour, SYNK: PARALLEL. RIIZE is currently on their first world tour titled RIIZING DAY, and they are also set to release their first mini-album, RIIZING. Furthermore, at the end of May, EXO’s Suho will make his solo comeback with the third album, 1 to 3.

ALSO READ: Did you know Chinese girl group ATF had to apologize for winning against EXO at award show? Controversy explained