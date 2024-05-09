Shaquille O'Neal Reacts to Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson's Huge Revelation That She Was Never Really in Love With Him

Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal expressed doubt about whether she truly loved the famed basketball, Shaql concurred that he could be responsible for her feelings.

Shaunie, now 49 and the creator of the VH1 series "Basketball Wives", has recently published a book titled "Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms."

Reflecting on her history with Shaq, Shaunie said,” Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with.”

Her words drew significant attention and prompted a response from Shaq on social media.

The 52-year-old basketball star confessed, "I understand. I wouldn't have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best. All love."

Shaq has been open in the past about his role in the breakdown of their marriage, admitting to Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor on The Pivot Podcast that he was responsible for the relationship's demise. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

While Shaunie remarried in 2022 to Keion Henderson, Shaq stands as a single man and is supportive of her new marital status.

Advertisement

He warmly stated, "I'm pleased for her and hope that this man treats her right. I will always have love for her."

ALSO READ: Shaquille O'Neal and Ex-Wife Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie Nelson's Relationship Journey from Marriage to Co-Parenting

Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie Nelson were husband and wife from 2002 to 2011, creating a family of four children. In addition to their biological kids, O'Neal took in Nelson's son from an earlier relationship.

After their official divorce, they continued to share parental responsibilities. Nelson started a new chapter with pastor Keion Henderson in marriage in May 2022.

Shaunie narrates her first encounter with the iconic NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, in her fresh release, "Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms". The year was 1999, and the occasion was the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: Episode 1–The Phantom Menace".

She got swept off her feet by his appealing personality at the premiere of "Star Wars: Episode 1–The Phantom Menace," which she was helping to manage for Fox. Unexpectedly, Shaquille showed up even though he wasn't on the guest register. But his influence in LA made scheduled appearance insignificant.

The relationship between Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie Nelson soon blossomed, making them one of the most influential duos in the NBA. Their union was blessed with Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me'arah in addition to Shaquille's previous child, Taahirah, and Nelson's son Myles who was adopted by O'Neal.

Shaunie gives an account of her luxurious life as an NBA spouse and her marriage to O'Neal in her book.

She talks about the issues that led to their separation and her journey of rediscovering love leading up to her 2022 wedding ceremony.

Shaquille and Shaunie maintain a cordial and harmonious bond presently. Despite their past, they've managed to find a balance in co-parenting.

Acknowledging his contributions to the failure of their marriage, the LA Lakers superstar accepts the full blame for the decline of their union.

ALSO READ: Who Is Rudy Gobert’s Girlfriend? All About Julia Bonilla as They Welcome a Baby Boy