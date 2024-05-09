‘Hell Naw’: Anthony Edwards Replies With ‘No Disrespect’ to Reporter’s Question on Tracking Jamal Murray

In a recent media appearance, Anthony Edwards showcased his confident and assertive demeanor when asked about facing off against the experienced Jamal Murray.

During the on court interaction with the media reporter, when he was asked:” It's gotta be fun to see all these OGs. Jamal Murray's been around for a minute, is that a guy you've been tracking?”

Refusing to entertain the notion of tracking Murray, Edwards firmly declared his age compared to Murray's as he put forth his candor as a young shining star. ANT said,”Hell naw! What is he 27? I'm finna turn 23, dog. KD is 36 or 35.”

Right after his assertion, Edward went on to clarify that he did not say this out of any disrespect and added,”Come on, man. It's no disrespect to Jamal. I don't know what you're trying to start.”

While the reporter's reference to Murray as one of the "OGs" (older generation) in the league prompted a dismissive and humorous response from Edwards.

Also Read: Jimmy Butler Clarifies He Wishes to Stay Longer with Heat Amidst Pat Riley's 'Bench' Worry: Report

Jamal Murray Fined $100,000 for After Game 2

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray managed to escape a suspension following his actions during Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite facing mounting frustrations during the Nuggets' loss, Murray received a $100,000 fine as punishment for his behavior on the court.

In a pivotal move to address Murray's antics, the NBA chose to penalize him financially rather than imposing a game suspension, allowing him to continue competing in subsequent matches. Murray's outburst, which involved throwing objects onto the court in frustration, drew attention from both fans and officials.

While his actions could have led to a technical foul or even an ejection from the game, Murray evaded immediate consequence as the referees did not witness the incidents in real-time.

Also Read: 22-Years After Marrying Shaq, Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Looks Back on Love Dilemma With NBA Legend