Can oversized T-shirts be comfy, casual, and surprisingly versatile? You bet! Look no further than Bollywood for inspiration on how to transform this wardrobe staple into chic summer outfits. So, get ready to unlock a world of outfit ideas inspired by some of the hottest celebrity-approved trends. It’s time to discover how to style loose T-shirts and take them from a basic lounging essential to a summer-style staple.

From styling your t-shirts with shorts like Janhvi Kapoor, sassy joggers like Anushka Sharma, or fabulous fitted tights like Alia Bhatt, and more. Let’s just dive right in and get some celebrity-inspired tips from Bollywood’s leading actresses.

7 celebrity-inspired tips on how to style oversized T-shirts:

Oversized T-shirt with loose shorts:

One of the best ways to wear oversize t-shirts is to pair them with exactly matching shorts that have a wide-legged silhouette. These create a co-ord set-like look that both looks beyond amazing and feels sincerely comfortable, at the same time, just like Janhvi Kapoor’s multicolored tied-dyed look. Her loose t-shirt outfit featured a long graphic T-shirt with cap sleeves paired with matching loose and chic shorts. You can also complete these looks with white sneakers and a baseball or bucket hat for that Gen-Z-approved sporty vibe. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Oversized T-shirt with faux leather skirt:

A lot of people also love to create semi-formal outfits with contrasting silhouettes when it comes to playing with loose t-shirt style. If you want to elevate your comfy T-shirt and create a semi-formal look that can be worn everywhere, then you need to dress it up like Ananya Panday. She paired her oversized T-shirt with a vibrant faux leather mini skirt. She completed the outfit with matching pumps but you can also add denim shorts with thigh-high or ankle-length boots to give your stylish outfit a more edgy vibe.

Oversized T-shirt with casual shorts:

Another amazing way to create a comfortably casual ensemble with a modern and mesmerizing Gen-Z vibe is to slay in your oversized T-shirt and pair it up with casual shorts just like Alaya F did. Her sassy ensemble featured a loose white-colored graphic T-shirt with cap sleeves paired with light gray fitted mini shorts with slippers. You can also elevate the casual fit with sneakers and minimalistic accessories like hoop earrings and necklaces to break free from the casual vibe.

Oversized T-shirt with wide-legged jeans:

If you’re wondering how plain, vibrant, and oversized T-shirts can be elevated to create super stylish occasion-wear ensembles, we have got your back. Karisma Kapoor showed us how to slay in casually chic T-shirts with light blue wide-legged denim jeans with a faded effect. She also added statement-worthy contrasting green animal-printed heels and a luxurious tote bag to elevate the look. You can also add a blingy touch with diamanté-encrusted accessories.

Oversized T-shirt with fitted tights:

Another fabulous way to wear oversized T-shirts and give a rather sporty vibe to your ensemble is to pair them with high-waisted, ankle-length, and form-fitting tights just like Alia Bhatt did. She rocked in a vibrant T-shirt with beautiful hues of yellow. She paired this one with comfortable and stylish black-colored calf-length tights. With this outfit, she proved that athleisure wear can also slay. You can also add minimalistic accessories to elevate the whole look.

Oversized T-shirt with jogging pants:

Another way to rock the oversized T-shirt trend with a side of athleisure wear sass is to pair the comfortable casual shirt with baggy and fun jogger pants. This is precisely what Anushka Sharma did when she paired her oversized white-colored cap-sleeved T-shirt with vibrant printed ankle-length jogger pants with a comfortably chic wide-legged silhouette that was all things awesome. The well-fitted joggers and sneakers gave her OOTD a sporty vibe. You can also add sandals and accessories to elevate your outfit.

Advertisement

Oversized T-shirt dress with boots:

One of the most stylish ways to upgrade your oversized T-shirt to serve party-ready perfection is to wear it like a T-shirt dress. If you want to nail the modern T-shirt dress look, let’s take fashion inspiration from Genelia Deshmukh. After all, she showed us how to rock the look in a vibrant red sequined T-shirt dress. She completed the edgy look with thigh-high black boots but you can also go with sneakers and add a bucket hat with minimalistic accessories to give the outfit a formal yet sporty spin.

So, are you feeling inspired to create creative and comfortably chic summer-friendly ensembles with oversized T-shirts for every occasion? It’s time to up your fashion game the celebrity-inspired way!

Which one of these celebrity-approved ensembles is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us immediately.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon amps up her fashion game with cherry red co-ord set that is perfect for lunch with your besties