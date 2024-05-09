Ranveer Singh says THIS about his wedding ring gifted by Deepika Padukone days after removing marriage pics; Find out

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood currently. These two are soon going to step into parenthood and welcome their first child in September.

Apart from their professional lives, the star couple often hits the headlines for their personal life. But there is no denying the fact that there is a lot of love between them and what the Dil Dhadakne Do actor said about his wedding ring at a recent event is proof.

Ranveer Singh opened up about the jewelry pieces he is most fond of

Ranveer Singh was recently present at a jewellery store launch. As always, the actor looked dapper as he wore several jewellery pieces from his personal collection. Talking to Vogue India, the actor spoke about the jewellery pieces that he is most fond of.

Ranveer said, “Personal sentimental value attached to them are my most dear pieces. One of the rings that is very dear to me is this one (flaunting his beautiful ring); it’s my wedding ring, presented to me by my wife. The other one is a platinum engagement ring. And then, of course, my mother’s diamond earrings and my grandmother’s pearls.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Did Ranveer Singh remove his wedding photos from Instagram?

Recently, there was a lot of chatter after fans noticed that all the wedding pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been deleted from his account. The duo had shared a few carousels on Instagram from their wedding back in November 2018, which appear to have disappeared now. However, there’s no clarity if Ranveer deleted those pictures, archived them, or is just planning a promotional campaign.

Advertisement

As of now, the actor has 133 posts on his feed, with the first one from January 2023. The Simmba actor, however, hasn’t removed any other pictures with his wife that were posted in the last year. For the unversed, Deepika had also removed their wedding photos briefly but retained them soon after.

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Ranveer Singh will feature in Singham Again, where he will reprise his role of Simmba alongside his wife, Deepika Padukone. He will then start filming for his much-awaited film Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Kiara Advani.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh wipes off old Instagram posts including his wedding pics with Deepika Padukone; fans in dismay