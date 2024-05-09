Ranveer Singh says THIS about his wedding ring gifted by Deepika Padukone days after removing marriage pics; Find out
Ranveer Singh at a recent event flaunted his wedding ring gifted to him by wife Deepika Padukone and revealed that it is very dear to him.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood currently. These two are soon going to step into parenthood and welcome their first child in September.
Apart from their professional lives, the star couple often hits the headlines for their personal life. But there is no denying the fact that there is a lot of love between them and what the Dil Dhadakne Do actor said about his wedding ring at a recent event is proof.
Ranveer Singh opened up about the jewelry pieces he is most fond of
Ranveer Singh was recently present at a jewellery store launch. As always, the actor looked dapper as he wore several jewellery pieces from his personal collection. Talking to Vogue India, the actor spoke about the jewellery pieces that he is most fond of.
Ranveer said, “Personal sentimental value attached to them are my most dear pieces. One of the rings that is very dear to me is this one (flaunting his beautiful ring); it’s my wedding ring, presented to me by my wife. The other one is a platinum engagement ring. And then, of course, my mother’s diamond earrings and my grandmother’s pearls.”
Did Ranveer Singh remove his wedding photos from Instagram?
Recently, there was a lot of chatter after fans noticed that all the wedding pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been deleted from his account. The duo had shared a few carousels on Instagram from their wedding back in November 2018, which appear to have disappeared now. However, there’s no clarity if Ranveer deleted those pictures, archived them, or is just planning a promotional campaign.
As of now, the actor has 133 posts on his feed, with the first one from January 2023. The Simmba actor, however, hasn’t removed any other pictures with his wife that were posted in the last year. For the unversed, Deepika had also removed their wedding photos briefly but retained them soon after.
Ranveer Singh’s work front
Ranveer Singh will feature in Singham Again, where he will reprise his role of Simmba alongside his wife, Deepika Padukone. He will then start filming for his much-awaited film Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Kiara Advani.
