Travis Kelce has Never Heard of One Star Hill Actress Jana Kramer Who Called Him ‘Corny’

Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has received love and praise from fans worldwide. The celebrity couple has been grabbing headlines since getting together last summer. Swifties have approved Kelce as the best man for Taylor Swift.

However, the ex-wife of Mike Caussin, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ tight end, criticized Kelce for his behavior on and off the field. On Wednesday, the 3-time Super Bowl champion reacted to the comments made by the actress.

Kramer Claims Kelce to Be ‘Corny’

On Jasie Van Dyke’s Whine Down podcast, the Sex and the City fame actress, Jana Kramer blasted Travis Kelce for his behavior. She is annoyed by Kelce’s love for attention which reminds Kramer of her ex. According to her, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is a bit corny.

She was disgusted about how Kelce treated his HC Andy Reid at the Super Bowl. Kelce had accepted that his behavior was unacceptable and Reid had no issues with the situation too The Chiefs’ coach understood that it was the adrenaline rush that made Kelce behave that way.

Travis Kelce Doesn’t Know Kramer

The highest-paid NFL tight end has previously said that he doesn’t concern himself with the negativity people spread about him on the internet. Kelce prefers to stay around his loved ones and enjoy his life. That’s why he prefers games at Arrowhead Stadium as he gets to interact with his fans and loved ones after the game.

Kelce was surprised to know about Kramer’s comments claiming he was always drunk. He said that he doesn’t know Kramer at all and has never met her either. Kelce gave one back to Kramer saying that the actress is doing it for clout.

Kelce has finished shooting his Amazon Prime game show and has signed up for a horror series Grotesquerie. Apart from that, he also hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce.

