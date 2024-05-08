Wonderland: Bae Suzy recalls exchanging thoughts and concerns with Park Bo Gum for ‘filming with joy’

Wonderland is one of the most awaited movies of 2024 with a captivating ensemble cast of Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, and more. The movie is set to release in a month and on May 8, they have unveiled some more intriguing stills featuring Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum.

Bae Suzy is lost in Park Bo Gum’s eyes in Wonderland’s new stills

Wonderland is an upcoming sci-fi and fantasy movie showcasing a world where people can use ‘Wonderland’ a special virtual service to meet their lost loved ones. The movie promises an enthralling experience combined with the powerhouse energy of lead stars Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, and Tang Wei.

Wonderland is set to hit the theatres in June, ahead of which they have unveiled some beautiful stills illustrating Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum’s bittersweet love story.

The first still shows Bae Suzy who plays Jung In and Park Bo Gum's Tae Joo riding on bicycles against a green background. It seems it shows the time before Tae Joo became bedridden, a forgotten happy time.

Meanwhile, in the next picture, we see Jung In and Tae Joo endearingly touching their fingers while being divided by a glass wall. In another still, we see Jung In lost in Tae Joo as he works on something.

The last still takes viewers to a train where Tae Joo is holding Jung In’s hand as she is again lost in her beloved’s presence and looks at him with all her love. The stills add to the already high excitement around the upcoming movie Wonderland and Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum’s love story in the film.

What did Bae Suzy say about Park Bo Gum, talking about their time on sets of Wonderland?

Bae Suzy recalling her working experience with Park Bo Gum on Wonderland noted that he is a hard-working actor who took time to scrutinize his dual roles and portray them with utmost intricacy.

The Doona! actress further added that she exchanged many thoughts, concerns, and conversations with co-star Park Bo Gum since their first script reading to ensure she could partake in the ‘filming with joy’.

Wonderland is set to have a theatrical release on June 5, 2024.

