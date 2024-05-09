Srikanth: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; Everything you need to know about upcoming biographical drama

As the release of Rajkummar Rao-led biographical drama Srikanth approaches, here's everything you need to know before catching it in cinemas. Get insights into the cast, the film’s runtime, certification, music, and more.

Srikanth’s cast

The cast of Srikanth features Rajkummar Rao in the titular role of Srikanth Bolla, alongside Jyotika portraying the character of Teacher, and Alaya F as Veera Swathi. Additionally, Jameel Khan stars as A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, with Sharad Kelkar also part of the ensemble.

Srikanth’s Plot

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth is a biographical film that chronicles the remarkable journey of Srikanth Bolla, who overcame visual impairment to establish Bollant Industries in 2012.

Set in a rural area near Hyderabad, the narrative begins in 1992 and showcases Srikanth's perseverance and determination, from advocating for his education to becoming MIT’s (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) first visually impaired international scholar. The film highlights Srikanth's commitment to empowering differently abled individuals while challenging societal norms.

Srikanth’s run time and certification

The film has received a clean U certificate from the censor board, and its approved runtime is 134 minutes, equivalent to 2 hours and 14 minutes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Srikanth’s release date

The film is set for a full-fledged release in cinemas starting May 10, which falls on Eid Friday. Advance bookings have already commenced.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jyotika recalls meeting Srikanth Bolla on set; 'My perception of a visually challenged person changed'