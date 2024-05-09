EXCLUSIVE: Heermandi actor Sonakshi Sinha delves deep into her career lows; says ‘I have seen my father...'

With her first film, Sonakshi Sinha managed to make a name for herself. But on the way to becoming a sought-after Bollywood star, she also faced multiple hurdles and was faced with disappointment.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about dealing with them and not getting distracted by them.

Sonakshi Sinha took life lessons from father Shatrughan Sinha’s failures

In her career spanning decades, Sonakshi Sinha has entertained the audience with her impactful roles in several movies and shows. However, she has also closely seen success and failure in equal measures.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Dabangg actress delved deep into dealing with a career rough patch. When asked if she ever gets demotivated by the lows in her life, the Heeramandi actress stated that she learns a new lesson with every setback.

Sinha divulged that she stays unaffected because she feels everyone has gone through the lows. “In any profession, there is always going to be ups and downs; that’s a part of life,” she stated, adding that she had dealt with failure remarkably.

Giving credits to her father, veteran Indian actor Shatrughan Sinha, she stated, “I feel like I have dealt with it very beautifully because I have seen my father go through his share of ups and downs and maneuver his way through them so beautifully and so calmly and I think I have learned from that. I think that’s really helped me and I still treat success and failure in the same way.”

According to her, both success and failure teach us something. “In fact, failure teaches you much more than success ever can. So, you learn from your mistakes, and you move on, and you hope to do better in your next one, and by the time you have seen a film not do well, I have already moved to my next set. So, all my energy is going into making sure that I give it my 100% over there. By that time, you have already moved forward. So, that helps,” the actress concluded.

Sonakshi Sinha on being called an actor or a star

In the same interview with us, the Mission Mangal actress quipped that she loves being called Sona. She stated, “Even when I did start acting, for me from day 1 till now, it’s always been about doing good work. Everything else attached to it - the fame… everything that comes in the periphery has not been of that much significance to me.”

The Rowdy Rathore actress added, “I love being on a set and being in front of the camera, working with new people, learning from them, and then I want to come home and switch off from that. So, whether you call me a star or an actor, I am okay with both as long as I am doing good work.”

Sonakshi Sinha on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sinha was recently seen playing the role of Rehana and Fareedan Jahan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

When questioned if she would continue her association with the star filmmaker, she said, “I would love to. In fact, I keep telling him sir aap mere paas bahut late aaye hain (sir, you came very late to me) because he produced Rowdy Rathore, which was my second film, and we kept trying to do something in the middle, but somehow it never worked out, but right now after having done Heeramandi and playing Fareedan I keep thanking him.”

She will be next seen in the horror-comedy film Kakuda.

