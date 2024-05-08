Lovely Runner Ep 9-10 Review: Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok’s chemistry leaves you in awe; thriller sub-plot integrates well

Name: Lovely Runner (선재 업고 튀어 in Korean)

Premiere date: April 8, 2024

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok

Director: Yoon Jong Ho, Kim Tae Yeop

Writer: Lee Si Eun

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Time-slip, Comedy, Fantasy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Viki

Lovely Runner plot

Lovely Runner presents a captivating time-slip romance drama that poses the ultimate question: "What would you do if given the chance to save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan deeply affected by the passing of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol embarks on a journey through time to prevent his tragic fate.

Watch the trailer here-

Lovely Runner episode 9-10 short recap

Episode 9 starts off in 2023, where Sun Jae is attacked. Desperate to save him, Sol searches frantically for the watch that allows her to travel through time. Eventually, she locates it with her grandmother and travels back in time to 2009, the year when the taxi driver who injured her was caught, thanks to Sun Jae's help.

In 2009, Sol finds herself in her college years and goes to great lengths to avoid Sun Jae so that he doesn’t get involved with her or get noticed by the taxi driver. Despite her efforts, they end up bonding indirectly during a college trip and share humorous moments. Towards the end of the episode, while drunk, Sol sings Sudden Shower, the song Sun Jae had dedicated to Sol and only recently composed. The only one whom Sun Jae shared the song with is In Hyuk. This leads Sun Jae to suspect that Sol may be from the future.

In episode 10, Sun Jae confronts Sol about her time-traveling explanation, finding it difficult to believe. Later, he suggests that if she's uncomfortable around him, he'll leave for the US, and she agrees, hoping it will keep him safe from danger.

Meanwhile, In Hyuk tries to persuade Sun Jae to join their band and participate in Superstar K, a renowned music show. During class and later witnessing Sun Jae with another girl, Sol feels jealous but denies her feelings in front of him to protect him.

Tae Sung learns about Sol's kidnapping and urges her to stay safe, while she, in return, asks him to ensure Sun Jae's safety in 2023. Tae Sung ends up spending the night at Sun Jae's home, indirectly hinting to Sun Jae about Sol's feelings for him.

As Sun Jae prepares to leave for the US, Sol encounters a white truck on her way back, making her fear the kidnapper's return. However, Sun Jae arrives at the same time, and it turns out the truck isn't connected to the kidnapper. Sun Jae reveals that he has connected the dots about him dying in 2023 through her hints and later confesses his love after reading the time capsule's letter, expressing his willingness to face any future dangers as long as he can be with Sol in the present.

Lovely Runner: The positives

These two episodes were truly surreal! Ryu Sun Jae is just unreal, isn't he? I mean, who even comes close to being that perfect? He's ready to give up everything Sol asks for and is always there to keep her safe. Lovely Runner is really spoiling us with a character like him. And Sol, she's something else too. Traveling through time multiple times, knowing the risks, yet still pushing through just to ensure Sun Jae's alright. She can't even confide in anyone because it could stop time, but she doesn't let that stop her from caring for Sun Jae and protecting him with everything she's got. If that's not true love, then what is?

Their on-screen chemistry is simply electric. And that confession scene at the end was nothing short of perfection! Sun Jae's sweet declaration of love, expressing his willingness to be okay with even death itself just to be with Sol in the present, was so heartwarming.

He's truly an embodiment of unconditional love, where his affection for Sol flows effortlessly, as natural as breathing. He is not just a green flag but an entire green forest. Their chemistry is so heartwarming that it's impossible not to feel giddy and joyful, like a child kicking their feet in excitement. Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol undoubtedly stand out as the quintessential K-drama couple of the year and let's hope they're destined for a happily ever after.

The epilogue, set in 2023, adds an intriguing twist to the storyline. With Sun Jae no longer part of ECLIPSE and the group reduced to three members, it's clear that their fates have taken a different turn. It'll be fascinating to see where Sun Jae's path leads now, especially considering his previous trajectory as a K-pop idol in all previous timelines.

Also, what sets Lovely Runner apart is its masterful handling of the thriller subplot. It seamlessly weaves into the story without overpowering the narrative or taking a backseat. Unlike other dramas that struggled to strike this balance, Lovely Runner nails it with finesse. With its perfect blend of romance, comedy, mystery, and thriller, it sets a high standard that others need not attempt to replicate.

Lovely Runner: The negatives

A notable drawback that has surfaced with Lovely Runner is its predictable plot flow. Typically, each episode starts with the resolution of the previous one's twists, followed by a blend of humor and romance in the middle, culminating in another twist towards the end. While this formula has its merits, and the show consistently delivers, it lacks the element of surprise that keeps viewers on edge. Though it doesn't detract significantly from the overall enjoyment, given the show is simply amazing, it could benefit from injecting more unpredictability to elevate the overall flow a bit.

Lovely Runner: Acting performance

Byeon Woo Seok's portrayal across every role and timeline in Lovely Runner is simply remarkable. Whether he's depicting an idol, a high school swimmer, or a college student, he breathes life into each character with such distinction. Of Course, Sun Jae is a well-written character, but what truly sells his character's love for Kim Hye Yoon's Im Sol is his mastery of facial expressions.

Through his smiles, blushes, and genuine love and affection in his eyes, he convinces viewers of Sun Jae's deep love for Sol. Moreover, Woo Seok's ability to convey Sun Jae's fears of losing her and his tearing up every time he sees her cry makes him incredibly convincing. It's evident that his acting talent adds authenticity to the character, making Sun Jae feel incredibly real. These recent episodes further underscore Woo Seok's talent, leaving everyone thoroughly impressed.

Kim Hye Yoon's portrayal of Im Sol deserves just as much praise and recognition as Byeon Woo Seok's performance. While Byeon Woo Seok may be in the spotlight more, Kim Hye Yoon's depiction of Im Sol is garnering its fair share of acclaim. Her ability to convincingly portray two vastly different versions of Im Sol, one in her 30s and the other in her teens, is a testament to her acting skills.

Kim Hye Yoon effortlessly embodies the nuances of each Im Sol, showcasing her versatility and range as an actress. Whether delivering emotional scenes with tears, injecting humor into the story, or portraying sharp-witted dialogue, Kim Hye Yoon consistently brings the perfect energy to every moment. Her skill in capturing the essence of each scene, whether it's romance or comedy, is truly remarkable, and that will definitely leave audiences in awe of her talent.

Let's not forget to give a shoutout to Song Geon Hee for his portrayal of Tae Sung in the recent episode. The way he looks out for Im Sol and engages in a cinematic fight with Sun Jae, all while exuding a lot of bromance, is truly adorable. It's evident that Tae Sung genuinely cares for Im Sol, even though he's come to terms with her feelings for Sun Jae and is now rooting for their happiness.

Song Geon Hee's performance as Tae Sung is noteworthy, making him stand out as this year's standout second lead. His character, a happy-go-lucky bad boy with a heart of gold, has won over many viewers with his charm and sincerity.

Lovely Runner Overall Review

As the storyline progresses and Im Sol faces the daunting task of saving Sun Jae with only one chance left, the stakes have never been higher. With just six episodes remaining, viewers are eagerly anticipating how the series will conclude. Lovely Runner has consistently impressed audiences with its adept pacing and well-rounded blend of romance, thriller, and humor, which keeps them thoroughly engaged.

The recent developments, such as Sun Jae's realization that Sol might actually be from the future and the newly altered timeline where he's no longer part of ECLIPSE, have injected fresh excitement. The script's refreshing twists and turns keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they eagerly dissect theories and attempt to predict the next plot developments.

Much of the show's success can be attributed to the outstanding performances of Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, who have breathed life into their characters with exemplary skill. Their portrayal of Sun Jae and Im Sol has been a key factor in the series' popularity, and hopefully, we will continue to see them do well as the plot progresses.

