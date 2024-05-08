Han Hyo Joo’s movies and TV shows range from action-thriller, and drama to romantic. The actress has time and again proven her incredible talent to the audience and what she is capable of.

She can seamlessly mold herself into any role and give a performance that stays with one for days. Without further ado, let’s check out some of the phenomenal work done by Han Hyo Joo throughout the years.

10 Best Han Hyo Joo movies and TV Shows that you cannot miss out on

1. Love, Lies

Cast: Han Hyo Joo, Yoo Yeon Seok, Chun Woo Hee

Director: Park Heung Sik

Runtime: 120 minutes

Release Year: 2016

Han Hyo Joo stars in the lead role for this series for which she garnered much critical acclaim. The story revolves around two aspiring singers, Jung So Yul and Seo Yeon Hee, who work hard to reach their dreams. However, when Seo Yeon Hee comes into a relationship with their manager, Jung So Youl starts to grow jealous.

2. Golden Slumber

Cast: Gang Dong Won, Kim Eui Sung, Han Hyo Joo

Director: Noh Dong Seok

Runtime: 108 minutes

Release Year: 2018

The movie delves into the life of a regular deliveryman whose existence takes a sudden turn when he becomes the prime suspect in a political assassination. Adapted from a Japanese novel, the film follows through a web of conspiracy and betrayal as the lead character fights to clear his name and uncover the truth behind the elaborate scheme.

3. Illang: The Wolf Brigade

Cast: Gang Dong Won, Han Hyo Joo, Jung Woo Sung

Director: Kim Jee Woon

Runtime: 139 minutes

Release Year: 2018

Based on the Japanese animated film, Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade, the story of the movie is altered from what was in the source material. Set in 2029, both North Korea and South Korea are preparing to reunify both nations. However, many external sources attempt to stop the merger, due to which a special military unit force is formed to make sure the mission is completed.

4. The Sun Does Not Move

Cast: Cho Jin Woong, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Joon, Han Hyo Joo

Director: Eiichiro Hasumi

Runtime: 110 minutes

Release Year: 2021

Han Hyo Joo ventures into the Japanese film industry this time with a movie where she takes on a supporting role. The plot of the series follows a unique solar energy development which many other countries are after.

Two Japanese spies have to protect the information from getting into the wrong hands. On their journey to complete the mission, they meet numerous people who threaten peace and harmony.

5. The Pirates 2: The Last Royal Treasure

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Kwon Sang Woo, Oh Sehun

Director: Kim Jeong Hoon

Runtime: 133 minutes

Release Year: 2022

The movie follows the plot of a group of sea pirates who band together in search of a valuable, long-lost treasure. However, their journey is not unrivaled as many other enemy crews also embark upon the quest. From action to romance and emotional instances, the film is a whole package of entertainment.

6. Believer 2

Cast: Han Hyo Joo, Cho Jin Woong, Cha Seung Won, Oh Seung Hoon

Director: Baek Jong Yul

Runtime: 116 minutes

Release Year: 2023

The sequel of the movie follows a different story where the search for truth continues. The detective discovers a covert link to a drug organization which is the largest smuggling entity in the entirety of Asia. Furthermore, the mysterious boss further creates intrigue as the detective have some unfinished business with him.

7. W

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Han Hyo Joo

Director: Jung Dae Yoon

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

The plot of the series follows Yeon Joo who is a vibrant young lady. However, one day she discovers that her father has created a webtoon whose world comes to life. The difference between real and fake becomes blurred and situations begin to get complicated. However, Yeon Joo enters the world and ends up saving the protagonist, Kang Chul. After the gesture, Kang Chul falls in love and he arrives in the real world to find Yeon Joo.

8. Happiness

Cast: Han Hyo Joo, Park Hyung Sik, Jo Woo Jin

Director: Ahn Gil Ho

Runtime: 70 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

The plot of the series follows a couple who marry each other out of convenience. However, soon after, the world comes to a standstill when a deadly virus turns everyone into a zombie. But Yoon Sae Bom turns out to be immune to the disease and hence becomes the key to saving the world.

9. Moving

Cast: Han Hyo Joo, Go Youn Jung, Zo In Sung

Director: Park In Je, Park Yoon Seo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

The supernatural series follows a group of children who possess extraordinary superpowers. However, they are met with many roadblocks on the way as various people want to exploit them. However, they band together and try to head on against the government.

10. Blood Free

Cast: Han Hyo Joo, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Hee Joon, Lee Moo Saeng

Director: Park Chul Hwan

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2024

The story follows a company that makes genetically engineered meat for the public to consume. However, the company's CEO starts to act out of character, making everyone suspicious. Many complications come along the way, which makes the story even more exciting. The K-drama is still ongoing, and the finale episode is set to release on May 8, 2024.

Han Hyo Joo’s movies and TV shows not only showcase the phenomenal range of the actor but also her dedication to trying different roles with every new project. The actress never sticks to one genre and has the ability to pull off any character. More exciting shows from the actress are expected in the future.

