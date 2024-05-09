King Charles Honors Prince William With Military Role; Experts Feel It Would Have Gone To Prince Harry

King Charles has assigned Prince William a military role just after resuming his royal duties. After the honor was handed over, the royal experts suggested that the position would have gone to Prince Harry if he had still been a royal.

The Duke of Sussex has flown down to the U.K. to attend the celebrations of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. While the Prince was supposed to meet with his father, it wouldn’t be happening due to King Charles’ schedule being “full.”

What military role is assigned to Prince William?

On Wednesday, the head of state announced that he handed over the title of Colonel in Chief of the Army Air Corps to his eldest son. According to the history of the royals, the role is given to the younger brother. And Harry would have received it if he did not step down from his royal duties in 2020. Charles himself was appointed to the role for 31 years when he was serving as the Prince of Wales.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry took the rounds in Afghanistan and worked under the army title handed over to his brother. With the stepping down from royal duties, the Duke of Sussex was also stripped of his honorary military titles.

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan Markle and his two kids moved to California after they decided to move out of the royal family. While the Duke often visited his hometown, all the members of the family came together during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022.

What did the spokesperson for Prince Harry say about the father-son meeting?

In conversation with an entertainment portal, the spokesperson for Prince Harry confirmed that the Duke of Sussex would not have a meeting scheduled with his father amidst the monarch’s calendar being full. The spokesperson said, "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program.”

They further added, “The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

King Charles last week commenced his public duties with Queen Camilla by his side. The royal couple paid a visit to the Macmillan Cancer Center on April 30 to meet with cancer patients and medical experts. The head of state followed up on the advancements made in the medical field to detect cancer in its early stages.

No other members of the royal family are to attend the Invictus Games, the ceremony held for wounded and injured army personnel and veterans.