‘It’s A Lot’: Lee Sung Jin Reflects On The ‘Roller Coaster’ Journey Of Making His Emmy-Winning Series Beef

Lee Sung Jin calls Beef series journey full of highs and lows!

The series swept the awards at this year's Emmy with five wins, and stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun nabbed two SAG awards. After the remarkable success of the muti-genre series, Sung Jin reflects on the journey!

Lee Sung Jin talks about the rollercoaster journey of making the Beef

The making period spanned over 12 months, and in that duration, the team experienced everything from “high highs” to the “lowest lows,” which put things into perspective. The Emmy-winning creator of the series spoke to Variety about the journey. “

The last 12 months have been quite a roller coaster,” he said. The highs of the film was getting through the release and awards season with his collaborators, who are now some of his “best friends.”

“But juxtaposed that with lows, that sort of puts everything into context,” he continued. Sung Jin learned through his experience that the thing that matters the most in the end is the “people you love and the things you hold dear.”

Sung Jin reflects on juggling between writing, directing and producing

In a true sense, he is the creator of the series, who built everything from scratch! When the outlet asked him about switching his creative hats, the Korean filmmaker admitted that "it was a lot." He admits that his team played an important part in the making of the series, and he couldn't have done it without them.

“I would have drowned because I felt so underwater. It was a group effort, and it made me thankful. I realized how important it is when deciding who you collaborate with,” he told Variety.

The series is very intense, psychologically twisted, and relatable! It does a deep dive into the human conscience after a “beef.” The IMDB synopsis reads, “Two people let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.”

Will there be a Beef season 2?

Sung Jin, who was recently added to the writers’ panel of the much-awaited Marvel series Thunderbolts, discusses the potential for a season two.

He confirmed to Variety that his initial pitch envisioned the series as an anthology. “It’s probably too early to say, but we did pitch it as an anthology series,” he said. Although there’s a possibility of a second season, given the show's enormous success, Sung Jin has nothing “mapped out” yet.

He also added that the series did feel “close-ended” because “when you’re filming, there’s no Season 2 guaranteed.” While you wait for the news of its renewal, watch the series Beef, which is currently streaming on Netflix!