22-Years After Marrying Shaq, Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Looks Back on Love Dilemma With NBA Legend

Shaunie Henderson, the renowned television personality and producer of the reality show Basketball Wives, recently revealed in her book, "Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning On My Own Terms," that she has doubts about whether she ever truly loved former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal.

As per Essence, Shaunie said,”Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with.”

She further added that it was the idea of building a life with the former NBA star that she enjoyed her time in. Shaunie also acknowledged the privilege she got being a partner of the top basketball athlete.

However, the couple, whose marriage began in December 2002 and ended with a finalized divorce in 2011, has been associated with relationship challenges and public scrutiny.

Shaunie's transparency in her book offers a poignant depiction of the struggles within their high-profile marriage, shedding light on the complexities of love, commitment, and the pressures of celebrity life.

Shaquille O’Neal Shared His Reaction to the Book Launch

Shaquille O'Neal exhibited remarkable grace and empathy in response to Shaunie Henderson's candid reflections on their past marriage in her new novel.

Despite the deeply personal nature of Shaunie's revelations, Shaquille responded publicly with understanding and goodwill.

Taking to Instagram, he acknowledged her sentiments and extended his best wishes.

Shaq captioned his Instagram post: “Trust me, I get it,” and added a black background picture that read: “I understand…I wouldn’t have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best. All love, Shaq.“

However, Shaq and Shaunie's relationship began in 1996, culminating in a discreet 2002 marriage. Their union faced challenges, leading to an initial split in 2007, followed by a subsequent separation in 2009.

This ultimately led to a divorce filing in 2010, which was resolved in the subsequent year, as reported by PEOPLE.

During their time together, they welcomed four children: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah Sanaa. Additionally, Shaq had two children from a previous relationship, named Myles and Taahirah.

