The Idea of You star Nicholas Galitzine reveals love for BLACKPINK and past crush on Jennie; know more

Nicholas Galitzine is an English actor who recently starred alongside Anne Hathaway in Prime Video’s movie The Idea Of You. The actor has before mentioned his admiration for K-pop boy band BTS and how he was inspired by them for his role in the movie where he himself plays a pop star.

In a recent interview, Nicholas Galitzine revealed his love for yet another K-pop group but this time it is the sensation girl group BLACKPINK.

The Idea of You’s Nicholas Galitzine used to harbor a crush on BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Nicholas Galitzine is a popular actor who has time and again garnered love and supreme admiration for his roles in movies like Purple Hearts, Red, White and Royal Blue, and now has added another name to his credit, The Idea of You.

In a recent interview with British GQ, Nicholas Galitzine disclosed his favorite K-pop groups and added a special name to them. The Purple Hearts actor once again reinstated his love for the world-renowned K-pop boy band BTS. He also added he loves the spectacular girl group BLACKPINK.

Nicholas Galitzine made a big reveal during the interview about one of his past celebrity crushes. The actor divulged that he harbored a huge crush on Jennie of BLACKPINK for a long time.

The Idea of You star added that both K-pop groups became an intriguing source of inspiration for his role as he himself is not a trained dancer. Nicholas Galitzine in his latest movie The Idea Of You alongside Anne Hathaway plays Hayes Campbell, a member of the pop band August Moon.

The Idea of You follows the story of a divorced woman, Solène Marchand who ends up meeting Hayes Campbell of August Moon at Coachella where she brought her daughter to meet and see the boy band perform. The unexpected meeting eventually gives birth to a beautiful love story between Solène and Hayes.

Know more about Jennie

BLACKPINK is one of the most exceptional girl groups in the K-pop scene and their influence around the world is mind-blowing. Lisa, Rosè, Jennie, and Jisoo together make BLACKPINK.

Meanwhile, Jennie has recently collaborated with Zico on his popping single SPOT! which was released on April 26, 2024.

