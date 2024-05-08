Shin Hye Sun transforms into attention-seeking influencer as Byun Yo Han turns creepy watcher in upcoming movie Following posters

Following is a forthcoming mystery and thriller movie starring See You in My 19th Life star Shin Hye Sun alongside Byun Yo Han. The movie is set to release in May and it aims to show the darker side of social media.

Ahead of its theatrical release, Following has released dual character posters highlighting Shin Hye Sun and Byun Yo Han in the darker elements of the film.

Shin Hye Sun and Byun Yo Han are full of secrets in thriller movie Following posters

Following starring Shin Hye Sun and Byun Yo Han is a mystery thriller film following a real estate agency that secretly likes to creep into others’ lives and an influencer whose life is nothing but lies.

The movie Following has unveiled unsettling character posters of the leads hinting at their deafening secrets. One poster depicts Byun Yo Han who will portray Koo Jung Tae, in the front with an intense expression that looks deep into your soul while Shin Hye Sun is in the back. The poster further reads 'You're just a crazy XXX' which probably hints at Koo Jung Tae's creepy hobby of using his clients' keys and secretly watching them.

Koo Jung Tae also steals one piece of memorabilia from every home he stalks. However, he becomes a witness to Han So Ra’s sudden death and ends up becoming a prime suspect in her murder. He used to follow and lurk her as well.

Meanwhile, the other poster has Shin Hye Sun who will fill in the shoes of Han So Ra in the front with Koo Jung Tae (Byun Yo Han) lurking in the back. Han So Ra might seem a normal influencer but her life of glitz and glamor is nothing but a facade. The caption on her poster reads ‘Can’t believe there’s such a lunatic’ implicating her intricate web of lies on which her life stands.

Know more about the upcoming movie Following

Following will be the directorial debut of director Kim Se Hwi, who has also written the movie. The movie will also be a reunion between Shin Hye Sun and Byun Yo Han who acted together in the movie A Day in 2017. Following is set to have a theatrical release on May 15, 2024.

