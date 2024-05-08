Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are a power couple both on and off the screen, and their impeccable fashion sense is a major reason why. From casually chic to formal finesse, this duo knows how to turn heads with their coordinated looks. Whether they're gracing the red carpet or strolling the streets, they effortlessly exude sophistication and style.

So, why don’t we get ready to be inspired by five of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s most unforgettable couple fashion moments?

5 times Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja stunned us with their couple fashion:

Casually chic looks:

The Aisha actress and her boo always look amazing. They also love to coordinate their ensembles everywhere, from casual occasions to formal and fabulous picks. Sonam recently wore a long wrap-up style shirt dress with a comfortably oversized silhouette. Meanwhile, Anand rocked in a matching black T-shirt layered with an oversized shirt. She paired this with wide-legged pants and white sneakers. Even Vayu served a black-and-white look. How adorable!

Formal finesse looks:

The AK vs AK actress and her beau always make a fashionably fabulous mark in formal fits. This was proven when Sonam made a beautifully bold mark in an all-Dior look with a black floor-length gown with puffed-up sleeves and a deep as well as alluring square-shaped neckline. Meanwhile, her boo wore a semi-ethnic look with a white kurta layered with a blazer-like fitted blue blazer with handcrafted buttons and matching white pajamas. We loved their looks!

High-fashion fabulous looks:

Kapoor always looks incomparably classy with her high-fashion choices, and the same is also true for her stylish husband. They recently made a case for their style superiority in the sassiest ensembles. For this occasion, she wore a black pantsuit with a well-tailored blazer and matching ankle-length pants with furry detailing. On the other hand, Ahuja wore a beige pantsuit over a stylish black T-shirt with glossy formal shoes. Love their picks!

Stylish coordinated looks:

Sonam and Anand’s coordinated looks are frankly the best. They always make heads turn with their couple fashion and we can’t seem to get over these outfits. She recently wore a unique chocolate brown pantsuit with a rather cool top with an asymmetrical and unique design, paired with matching pants and pumps. Anand wore a similar tan set with an oversized shirt and matching pants like a formal jumpsuit. They look amazing together.

The cool and classy look:

Sonam Kapoor always looks classy, no matter what she chooses to wear. This is especially true for her fabulous formal fashion choices. This is also true for her boo, Anand Ahuja. He recently wore a blue ribbed shirt with a crisp collar and formal pants. Meanwhile, Sonam made us swoon in a gray blazer and fashionable skirt set with a black fitted strapless corset. We adored this one!

So, are you feeling inspired to up your couple-style game the Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja way? Which one of the sassy looks is your absolute favorite?

