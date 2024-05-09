Wonderland, starring Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum and Choi Woo Sik, is all set to have its grand premiere in the coming days. The main trailer of the film has been released, offering a glimpse of how the plot will unfold. As everyone tries to hold on to the past, their present seems to slip away while blurring the future.

Wonderland releases main trailer ahead of movie premiere

On May 9, 2024, the production team of the upcoming movie Wonderland has released the main trailer. In the 1 minute, 40-second video, the characters appear to be going through different struggles in life. As a woman gazes at her lover in a hospital in a comatose state, she is unable to accept the reality. Meanwhile, a mother seeks to meet her little daughter again. However, their wishes come true when two tech geniuses develop an AI model that helps them connect to their loved ones in an artificial world.

Moreover, the founders are not just involved with the project; they also use it to meet the people they have lost. But suddenly, the technology fails to keep up with the demands and starts to glitch. As reality is forced to seep back into their lives, they find it extremely hard to accept it. The movie tells a story of love, loss, grief, and how the individuals finally heal from the pain. As the story develops, will the characters be able to accept their reality and move on from the past?

Wonderland plot, cast, and release date

The plot of the movie follows different people who have all lost their loved ones. As they all grow desperate for some interaction with the people they lost, only one place appears that offers to help them reunite. The cast ensemble of the show is led by Park Bo Gum, who falls into a vegetative state, and Bae Suzy serves as the romantic interest.

Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik takes up the coordinator's role responsible for running the company, and Jung Yu Mi is his partner. Tang Wei will also be appearing in the movie as the deceased wife. Gong Yoo will be making a cameo where he takes up the role of a man who lost his wife. The movie is scheduled to release on June 5, 2024.

