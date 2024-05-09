Jimmy Butler Clarifies He Wishes to Stay Longer with Heat Amidst Pat Riley’s ‘Bench’ Worry: Report

The Miami Heat has been going through a rough patch as they saw a chaotic playoffs exit. Team’s star forward Jimmy Butler has been the main man during all the discussion revolving around the Heat.

Recently, he expressed his strong desire to stay with the Heat for the long term. Amidst trade rumors circulating in the NBA, Butler reiterated his commitment to the team and put aside all the trade rumors circulating for quite some time.

Addressing the speculation about his future, Butler has made it clear that his intention is to remain with the Heat and he is not seeking a big purse elsewhere at present.

Talking about Butler’s future at Heat, the NBA insider, Shams Charania said while his appearance on Run It Back podcast: “Jimmy Butler has always made it clear he wants to be in Miami long term, it's going to be about will they be able to pay him what he wants.”

However, during the regular season, Butler exhibited an impressive performance, averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game.

Additionally, his shooting stats were equally outstanding, with a field goal percentage of 49.9%, a three-point range shooting percentage of 41.4%, and an 85.8% success rate from the free-throw line.

Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to an MCL sprain suffered in Miami’s play-in tournament game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite sustaining the injury in the first quarter, Butler displayed incredible resilience by remaining in the game, playing for 39:39.

Heat Owner Pat Riley Acknowledged Jimmy Butler Trade Off

Miami Heat president Pat Riley expressed concern about potentially weakening the team's bench in the event of acquiring another star player. While initially appearing reluctant to trade Jimmy Butler, Riley acknowledged that multiple factors are on the table, implying a potential openness to adjust the team's composition as the offseason progresses.

According to Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, when asked about Butler trade, Riley said, “There are a possibility a lot of things are on the table. It's not about getting another star. You get another star, your bench gets weaker."

He highlighted the delicate balance between adding a star player and retaining roster depth, emphasizing the potential dilemma of bolstering the starting lineup at the expense of the bench's strength.

Despite signaling a cautious approach, Riley's remarks suggest a readiness to navigate a complex trade landscape while carefully weighing the implications for the Heat's overall roster depth.

