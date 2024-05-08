Traveling in style? Malaika Arora has mastered this essential art. This Bollywood style icon always impresses with her stylish airport looks. Her amazing fashion sense goes beyond the runway, influencing fashion lovers globally. She truly knows how to make the airport a fashion show, and we love it!

Malaika Arora's recent black and white ensemble is another stunning example of the Happy New Year actress’ ability to elevate travel wear into an unforgettable fashion statement. Let's dive into the details of this stunning look.

Malaika Arora’s black and white airport look:

The Pataakha actress always serves fashion fabulousness by merging stylish picks with a side of sass and comfort to create the most unexpectedly amazing airport-ready looks. Her stylish OOTD is proof of the same. Her monochromatic look featured a white shirt with a classic crisp collar with a V-shaped neckline, a buttoned-down style, and an oversized silhouette that looked comfortably classy.

The An Action Hero actress’ long shirt also had an asymmetrical design with a longer edge that covered her back, making the piece look all the more stylish and sophisticated. She left the sleeves open for an easy-breezy and informal vibe. The modern and androgynous silhouette of this shirt was just amazing.

The Dabangg actress skillfully matched the shirt with high-waisted black pants that had a sleek fit. These pants perfectly balanced the oversized shape of the diva's shirt. Additionally, the pants had trendy slits at the edges of both legs, giving them a bootcut appearance and adding a touch of style to the overall look.

Lastly, the Housefull actress completed the whole monochromatic airport look with pristine white sneakers that literally glowed. These shoes, with a slightly raised platform look, perfectly matched the shirt and elevated the overall vibe of the ensemble. This airport outfit proved that nothing quite beats the allure of white color in the summer. We sincerely believe that white is the color of the season!

Malaika Arora’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were also on fleek:

For accessories, Malaika kept her airport look minimalistic with black dark-tinted sunglasses with an oversized frame and a shiny gold wristwatch that looked just great with her ensemble. It subtly elevated the airport look, without actually stealing the focus. But, that’s not all, she also added the Black Balenciaga Papier A4 shoulder bag. This classy piece, approximately worth Rs. 1,16,276, is the perfect and sincerely convenient travel-friendly companion for airport-ready ensembles.

Last but not least, Malaika tied her dark locks up and styled them into an effortlessly elegant and manageable ponytail. She also flaunted her natural beauty with a subtle makeup look. She added a touch of blush and nourishing matte pink lipstick to complete this look. We’re truly inspired by her simplistic choices for this one.

Nobody styles oversized white shirts quite like Malaika:

Malaika always leaves us inspired by her fashionably fierce ensembles, and this is especially true for her outfits with oversized white shirts. She knows just how to style these to create different vibes with her outfits.

Whether it’s an airport-friendly outfit, a party-ready look with a faux-leather skirt, or a casually chic look with denim shorts and boots, she always blows our minds with her fashionable serves. We’re taking notes, right here.

So, what did you think of Malaika’s airport look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

