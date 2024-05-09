How Many MLB Teams Are There? List of All MLB Teams State-Wise
Who are all the teams participating in Major League Baseball? Read below to find out.
Major League Baseball is one of the most-watched professional sports leagues, which features more than 2500 games. The league is divided into regular and post-season.
A total of 30 teams participate in the league, which is equally divided among the American League and National League. Each league is divided into three divisions- East, West, and Central, with 5 teams in each division.
Only 6 teams from each league make it to the MLB post-season, where the top 3 teams are seeded while the remaining 3 are the wildcard teams. The wildcard series is then followed by the division series, which is further followed by the League Championship series and, finally, the World series.
Here’s the list of all 30 MLB teams:
|State
|Team
|Division
|Arizona
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|
NL West
|California
|Los Angeles Angels
|AL West
|California
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|NL West
|California
|Oakland Athletics
|AL West
|California
|San Diego Padres
|NL West
|California
|San Francisco Giants
|NL West
|Colorado
|Colorado Rockies
|NL West
|District of Columbia
|Washington Nationals
|NL East
|Florida
|Miami Marlins
|NL East
|Florida
|Tampa Bay Rays
|AL East
|Georgia
|Atlanta Braves
|NL East
|Illinois
|Chicago Cubs
|NL Central
|Illinois
|Chicago White Sox
|AL Central
|Maryland
|Baltimore Orioles
|AL East
|Massachusetts
|Boston Red Sox
|AL East
|Michigan
|Detroit Tigers
|AL Central
|Minnesota
|Minnesota Twins
|AL Central
|Missouri
|Kansas City Royals
|AL Central
|Missouri
|St. Louis Cardinals
|NL Central
|New York
|New York Mets
|NL East
|New York
|New York Yankees
|AL East
|Ohio
|Cleveland Guardians
|AL Central
|Ohio
|Cincinnati Reds
|NL Central
|Pennsylvania
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NL East
|Pennsylvania
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|NL Central
|Texas
|Houston Astros
|AL West
|Texas
|Texas Rangers
|AL West
|Toronto (Canada)
|Toronto Blue Jays
|AL East
|Washington
|Seattle Mariners
|AL West
|Washington
|Milwaukee Brewers
|NL Central
How many players are there in each baseball team?
Every MLB team is allowed to sign 40 players under contract; however, only 26 players can be named on the team's active roster. The remaining players can be freely moved throughout the organization during the season.
However, every team can carry 2 extra players during the last month of the season (and post-season if they make it), as each team will be allowed to carry 28 players from September 1 to the end of the post-season.