How Many MLB Teams Are There? List of All MLB Teams State-Wise

Who are all the teams participating in Major League Baseball? Read below to find out.

Nandini Rikhee
Written by Nandini Rikhee , Sports Journalist
Published on May 09, 2024 | 01:59 AM IST | 6K
Getty images
Who are all the teams participating in Major League Baseball? Read below to find out.

Major League Baseball is one of the most-watched professional sports leagues, which features more than 2500 games. The league is divided into regular and post-season. 

A total of 30 teams participate in the league, which is equally divided among the American League and National League. Each league is divided into three divisions- East, West, and Central, with 5 teams in each division.

Only 6 teams from each league make it to the MLB post-season, where the top 3 teams are seeded while the remaining 3 are the wildcard teams. The wildcard series is then followed by the division series, which is further followed by the League Championship series and, finally, the World series. 

Here’s the list of all 30 MLB teams:

State Team Division
Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks

NL West
California Los Angeles Angels AL West
California Los Angeles Dodgers NL West
California Oakland Athletics AL West
California San Diego Padres NL West
California San Francisco Giants NL West
Colorado Colorado Rockies NL West
District of Columbia Washington Nationals NL East
Florida Miami Marlins NL East
Florida Tampa Bay Rays AL East
Georgia Atlanta Braves NL East
Illinois Chicago Cubs NL Central
Illinois Chicago White Sox AL Central
Maryland Baltimore Orioles AL East
Massachusetts Boston Red Sox AL East
Michigan Detroit Tigers AL Central
Minnesota Minnesota Twins AL Central
Missouri Kansas City Royals AL Central
Missouri St. Louis Cardinals NL Central
New York New York Mets NL East
New York New York Yankees AL East
Ohio Cleveland Guardians AL Central
Ohio Cincinnati Reds NL Central
Pennsylvania Philadelphia Phillies NL East
Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Pirates NL Central
Texas Houston Astros AL West
Texas Texas Rangers AL West
Toronto (Canada) Toronto Blue Jays AL East
Washington Seattle Mariners AL West
Washington Milwaukee Brewers NL Central

NL West

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

How many players are there in each baseball team?

Every MLB team is allowed to sign 40 players under contract; however, only 26 players can be named on the team's active roster. The remaining players can be freely moved throughout the organization during the season.

However, every team can carry 2 extra players during the last month of the season (and post-season if they make it), as each team will be allowed to carry 28 players from September 1 to the end of the post-season. 

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nandini Rikhee
Nandini Rikhee
Sports Journalist

Nandini Rikhee is a sports enthusiast and young professional, who not just enjoys working in sports but working

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles