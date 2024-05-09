How Many MLB Teams Are There? List of All MLB Teams State-Wise

Major League Baseball is one of the most-watched professional sports leagues, which features more than 2500 games. The league is divided into regular and post-season.

A total of 30 teams participate in the league, which is equally divided among the American League and National League. Each league is divided into three divisions- East, West, and Central, with 5 teams in each division.

Only 6 teams from each league make it to the MLB post-season, where the top 3 teams are seeded while the remaining 3 are the wildcard teams. The wildcard series is then followed by the division series, which is further followed by the League Championship series and, finally, the World series.

Here’s the list of all 30 MLB teams:

State Team Division Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks NL West California Los Angeles Angels AL West California Los Angeles Dodgers NL West California Oakland Athletics AL West California San Diego Padres NL West California San Francisco Giants NL West Colorado Colorado Rockies NL West District of Columbia Washington Nationals NL East Florida Miami Marlins NL East Florida Tampa Bay Rays AL East Georgia Atlanta Braves NL East Illinois Chicago Cubs NL Central Illinois Chicago White Sox AL Central Maryland Baltimore Orioles AL East Massachusetts Boston Red Sox AL East Michigan Detroit Tigers AL Central Minnesota Minnesota Twins AL Central Missouri Kansas City Royals AL Central Missouri St. Louis Cardinals NL Central New York New York Mets NL East New York New York Yankees AL East Ohio Cleveland Guardians AL Central Ohio Cincinnati Reds NL Central Pennsylvania Philadelphia Phillies NL East Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Pirates NL Central Texas Houston Astros AL West Texas Texas Rangers AL West Toronto (Canada) Toronto Blue Jays AL East Washington Seattle Mariners AL West Washington Milwaukee Brewers NL Central

How many players are there in each baseball team?

Every MLB team is allowed to sign 40 players under contract; however, only 26 players can be named on the team's active roster. The remaining players can be freely moved throughout the organization during the season.

However, every team can carry 2 extra players during the last month of the season (and post-season if they make it), as each team will be allowed to carry 28 players from September 1 to the end of the post-season.