Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala hairstyle turns heads; learn to recreate it in 5 steps for a wedding

Alia Bhatt, the Bollywood sensation, made quite the splash at the Met Gala held in New York City on May 6 (ET). For the event, Alia chose a mint green saree by Sabyasachi. Her saree featured multi-hued 3d floral designs and a 23-foot-long train. The outfit was spiced up with a bow top with ruffled sleeves and sparkly tassels.

While her stunning floral Sabyasachi saree was a sight to behold, her unique hairstyle also stole the spotlight and garnered much attention. Let’s decode it!

Alia Bhatt’s hairstyle at Met Gala 2024

Alia's hairstyle was created by Amit Thakur and it was akin to a coiffure bun. If we take a closer look at Alia Bhatt's hairstyle, it is a knotted bun. To make a knotted bun like Alia, you can follow these 6 easy steps:

1. Brush your hair to remove any tangles

2. Gather your hair at the desired height of the bun. Tie it into a ponytail and split the ponytail into equal sections

3. take one ponytail section and create a loose knot, and coil it around another

4. Continue in the same manner with the remaining ponytail portion, wrapping it around the knot that is already in place and drawing the ends through the center

5. Attach the ends of the twisted parts underneath the bun with bobby pins. To secure everything in place, insert the pins into the bun's base and the hair tie underneath

6. If you want a wavy look like Alia's, you can add waves to your hair and you can also let some strands fall loose and add curls to them for a soft and romantic look

Alia adorned her hair bun with a matha patti embellished with emeralds and jewel pins on her bun. Despite its intricate appearance, the knotted bun is a versatile hairstyle that can be adapted to suit various occasions and outfits.

With her knotted bun, Alia opted for fresh make-up, kohl-rimmed eyes, and highlighter. You can wear a knotted bun like Bhatt to work, parties, weddings, or even just for a day out. It adds a touch of elegance to your look while also keeping your hair neatly styled.

