Kriti Sanon gives her airport fashion an ethnic spin in all white kurta set

Airports aren’t just for catching flights for our celebs; it’s like a runway of its own! Our favorite celebs flaunt their unique styles while on the go making the airport look all the more exciting. Ever wondered how they manage to look so glamorous even while catching flights? Well, it’s all about striking the perfect balance between comfort and chicness.

From colourful tracksuits to funky hats, Bollywood experiments with all kinds of fashion at the airport. But when it comes to airport fashion, Kriti Sanon is a style icon for the gen-z. With each of her airport looks, she sets new fashion goals, proving that comfort and style can go hand in hand.

Kriti Sanon was once again spotted at the airport in a stunning ethnic look which can also be your favourite pick this summer. Let’s check out her latest look.

Kriti Sanon’s airport look

Kriti Sanon, known for her impeccable style turned heads at the airport in a pristine white suit. The outfit was simple and charming. Her white full-sleeved kurta featured a round neckline and ended right above her ankles. What made the outfit stand out was the intricate white floral tone-on-tone embroidery adoring the kurta adding a delicate flair. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The Mimi actress paired the kurta with straight white pants having sheer hem and matching embroidery. The sheer hem gave the ensemble a unique look and the embroidery pulled the entire outfit together.

Completing her look, the actress draped a white dupatta with floral prints and embroidery over her shoulders. The dupatta featured scalloped hem detailing, adding an extra element of finesse to the ensemble.

A white suit like Kriti is a beautiful choice for wedding festivity, especially daytime events like Mehendi or Haldi ceremonies. A white ethnic suit is also an appropriate attire for occasions such as puja, prayers, or visits to temples, mosques, or churches.

Kriti’s accessories and glam

Adding to her chic white suit ensemble, Kriti Sanon elevated her airport look with a selection of accessories that included black rimless sunglasses. The Heropanti actress opted for brown kolhapuri chappals, adding a more traditional and trendy touch to her outfit. Kriti also adorned herself with bracelets.

In terms of make-up, the 33-year-old actress kept it fresh and natural with glossy lips adding a radiant glow to her look. With blushed cheeks and defined brows, the diva’s makeup accentuated her features while maintaining a soft and understated look that complemented her elegant outfit perfectly.

Kriti's shoulder-length hair cascaded down in soft waves, framing her face beautifully and adding a touch of femininity to her overall appearance.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon amps up her fashion game with cherry red co-ord set that is perfect for lunch with your besties