EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha reveals Rekha 'showered her with compliments' at Heeramandi's premiere

Sonakshi Sinha's depiction in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s recent web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has truly captivated viewers. Sinha flawlessly embodies the dual characters of Fareedan and her mother, Rehana. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress shared that her performance on the show received high praise from veteran actress Rekha.

Sonakshi reveals Rekha refers to herself as her second mom

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the interviewer asked Sonakshi Sinha to share details about her conversation with Rekha at the premiere of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, as seen in one of the pictures. Sonakshi responded, "Even if I think about it, I become speechless. She was so thrilled. She told my mom that she is my second mom. And when my mom and I were there, she told my mom, 'She's my daughter, not your daughter.' So, she's that fond of me."

She continued, "She couldn't believe that I had played a role like that. In fact, she had only seen the first two episodes, so she had seen more of Rehana and less of Fareedan at that time. But she was so happy, and she was showering me with compliments. Her words mean so much because she herself... you know, with her body of work, and the diva that she is and how beautiful she is as a person, it just feels amazing to hear that from someone like her. I was just listening to her. I was awestruck."

About Heeramandi

Set in the backdrop of pre-Independent India, Heeramandi explores the themes of revenge, powerplay, love, and freedom. It stars an ensemble cast of some of the finest actresses, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, playing pivotal roles alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others.

