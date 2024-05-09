Who is Lee Sung Jin, the Emmy-winner director of BTS' RM's upcoming Come back to me music video?

RM, the leader of not just K-pop but global supergroup BTS, recently unveiled an intriguing poster for his upcoming pre-release single Come back to me from his highly anticipated second official album, Right Place, Wrong Person, slated to drop on May 10.

However, what has stirred up excitement among fans is not only the star-studded cast accompanying RM but also the director of the music video, the Emmy Award-winning Lee Sung Jin. With such a collaboration, RM's forthcoming video is poised to be an artistic spectacle.

Ahead of the premiere of RM's Come back to me, let's delve into all you need to know about director Lee Sung Jin.

Meet Emmy awardee director Lee Sung Jin

Lee Sung Jin, also known as Sonny Lee, is a Korean-American writer and director whose creative journey has taken him from his birthplace in South Korea to the bustling entertainment hub of Los Angeles.

Born in 1981, Lee Sung Jin's upbringing was marked by frequent relocations, instilling a sense of adaptability and resilience from an early age. His family's moves between South Korea and the United States exposed him to diverse cultures and experiences, shaping his worldview and influencing his creative pursuits.

Early life and education

Lee Sung Jin's academic journey led him to the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, where he pursued a degree in economics while also exploring his passion for music as part of an a cappella group. Upon graduating in 2003, he embarked on a multifaceted career path, initially working various part-time jobs while honing his skills as a writer.

Journey as a writer-director

Lee Sung Jin's professional trajectory took a significant turn when he interned at the Sony record label Barsuk Records and later transitioned into the realm of television writing. His talent for crafting compelling narratives soon caught the attention of industry insiders, leading to writing stints on acclaimed series such as Undone, Tuca & Bertie, Dave, and Silicon Valley. His contributions to the hit comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia further solidified his reputation as a skilled storyteller.

In 2023, Lee Sung Jin achieved a career milestone with the creation of the Netflix series BEEF, a project inspired by a personal experience of road rage in Los Angeles. The series, which explores themes of perception and human connection, earned him widespread acclaim and garnered him prestigious accolades, including the Primetime Emmy Awards for directing and writing for a limited series.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, his commitment to his craft remained unwavering. Forced to navigate the complexities of remote directing during the production of BEEF, Lee Sung Jin demonstrated remarkable adaptability and ingenuity, ensuring the seamless execution of the series' vision.

Lee Sung Jin’s next project

Lee Sung Jin’s passion for storytelling extends beyond the confines of television, as evidenced by his foray into feature film screenwriting. His upcoming project includes penning the screenplay for the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film Thunderbolts, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Lee Sung Jin’s personal life

Beyond his professional endeavors, Lee Sung Jin is a multi-talented individual with a diverse range of interests. A talented musician, he proficiently plays the violin, guitar, and piano, showcasing his creative versatility beyond the realm of screenwriting and directing. Despite his demanding schedule, he finds solace and joy in music, enriching his life with its harmonious melodies.

On a personal level, Lee Sung Jin’s life in Los Angeles is enriched by the love and companionship of his wife and their three beloved dogs.

As Lee Sung Jin continues to make strides in the entertainment world, his journey serves as a testament to the power of perseverance, creativity, and passion. With each project, he brings a unique perspective and a commitment to storytelling excellence, leaving an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. As he embarks on new creative ventures and endeavors, Lee Sung Jin remains a captivating figure whose talent and dedication continue to inspire and captivate audiences across the globe.

