Tamannaah Bhatia goes with striking peach kurta set for dinner date with Vijay Varma; ditches western outfit

Dinner dates with a partner or friends are always exciting and fun! Everyone wants to look their best for the night, and choosing an outfit for a dinner date can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. Most people tend to lean towards Western outfits, such as a nice black dress or a good slip dress. However, Tamannaah Bhatia had a unique idea for her dinner date outfit that we really liked.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah have been dating for quite some time now. They have been spotted together numerous times, at events or on dates. Once again, Tamannaah was seen on a date with Vijay, and she opted for an ethnic outfit for the occasion. Let’s break down her look for you.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s ethnic look

Tamannaah chose a beautiful peach-coloured suit for the occasion. Her kurta had a full sleeve and intricate white chikankari embroidery all over it, giving it a classy and elegant edge. To add a little extra flair, she paired the suit with a matching dupatta draped around the neck, completing her outfit. But that's not all. Tamannaah's attention to detail extended to her pants too. She opted for straight pants in the same peach hue, adorned with delicate white chikankari embroidery along the hem.

A kurta set like Tamannaah’s can be a good choice for a relaxed dinner date. At the same time, they can be incredibly stylish, especially when adorned with intricate embroidery or elegant designs like the chikankari embroidery on the Bholaa Shankar actress’ kurta.

On the other hand, Vijay Verma was looking equally stylish in a white crew-neck t-shirt and blue denim jeans.

Accessories and glam

For her accessories, the Bahubali actress chose a classy black Hermes bag, adding a touch of luxe to her ensemble. She complimented it with stacked black bracelets, giving her outfit an edgy vibe. To add a subtle hint of sparkle, she adorned tiny silver hoops and silver toe ring heels, elevating her overall look with finesse.

In terms of makeup, the actress opted for a fresh and natural approach. She kept her complexion glowing with blushed cheeks, adding a rosy tint to her cheeks for a spry appearance. Her lips were adorned with nude lip gloss, enhancing her pout with subtle shine. For her eyes, she opted for light nude eyeshadow, accentuating her eyes. To complete her ensemble, Tamannaah left her hair open, allowing her luscious locks to cascade gracefully around her shoulders.

Kurta sets are always in style. They are a dependable option for any scenario, including dinner dates, thanks to their classic appeal that defies fashion.

