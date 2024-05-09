Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt shares her first memory of wearing saree; reveals alternate career she has discovered

Alia Bhatt has expressed her love for sarees on various occasions. From flaunting the garment in her movies Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to wearing it at international events, the actress does it with pride. Just a few days ago, Alia stole hearts on the Met Gala 2024 carpet in a gorgeous floral saree.

Alia recently shared the memory of wearing a saree for the first time. She also revealed an alternate career option she discovered for herself.

Alia Bhatt wore a saree for the first time in 9th grade

In a newly released segment by Vogue, where Alia Bhatt got ready for her appearance at the Met Gala 2024, she recalled her first memory of wearing a saree. Alia shared, “I remember the first time I wore a saree was for Teachers’ Day. I was in the 9th grade, and as I reached my school, my pleats opened.”

She continued, “So I went into the bathroom, and they were like, ‘Baby, kya ho raha hai? (What’s happening?)’ and like quickly, quickly, they were putting my pleats back for me.”

Talking about her designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Alia revealed that he once told her he became a fashion designer by chance and wished to be an architect. Then Alia disclosed a career option for herself other than acting. She said, “I have discovered that I would be a wedding planner. I love planning. I love plans.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Alia’s mint-green saree by Sabyasachi, paired with stunning jewelry, dewy makeup, and a stylish hairstyle, was one of the main highlights of this year’s Met Gala. Her outfit and look earned her appreciation from all across the world.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

Alia Bhatt’s next film release, the action-thriller Jigra, will be in September 2024. The shooting for this Vasan Bala directorial has already been wrapped up. Pinkvilla recently reported that the actress is currently preparing for her YRF spy universe film, which she plans to kick off in July.

After that, she is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which is expected to go on floors in 2025.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt gets loudest cheer by international paparazzi as she stuns in floral saree; WATCH