THROWBACK: When Jerry West’s 60-Footer Buzzer-Beater Couldn’t Save Lakers Heartbreak 54 Years Ago

Jerry West's 60-foot buzzer-beater during the 1970 NBA Finals stands as one of the most iconic and unforgettable moments in basketball history.

In a pivotal Game 3 showdown, with the series tied at one game apiece, West's Los Angeles Lakers found themselves trailing by two points with just three seconds remaining on the clock. In an incredible display of skill and determination, West received the inbound pass and launched a desperation shot from beyond the half-court line.

Against all odds, the ball found its mark, swishing through the net to tie the game at 102-102 and force overtime. West's remarkable long-range shot defied the conventions of the game at that time, when the three-point line had not yet been introduced to the NBA.

However, the shot's lasting impact also reverberates through the evolution of the game, as it inspired a new era of long-range shooting. Players like Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, and Trae Young have since redefined the limits of shooting distance, regularly making shots from well beyond the traditional three-point line.

The Lakers Lost Despite Jerry West’s Wonder

In the thrilling Game 3 of the 1970 NBA Finals, the Lakers suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Knicks, despite Jerry West's legendary 60-foot buzzer-beater that only counted for two points at the time.

The game extended into overtime, and despite the Lakers' determined efforts, they fell short and were on the verge of trailing 3-1 in the series. With a slim 5.7-point differential between the teams in the first three games, the Lakers found themselves in a nail-biting encounter as they returned home for Game 4, aiming to avoid falling behind in the series.

Although the Lakers showcased a remarkable comeback and outscored the Knicks by 10 points in the second quarter, securing a seven-point lead at halftime, the Knicks rallied back, leading to a second consecutive overtime.

Notably, the Lakers' high-scoring output of 22-16 in overtime enabled them to tie the series at two games each, marking a historic milestone in playoff history.

While Jerry West's exceptional performance of 37 points, five rebounds, and 17 assists significantly bolstered the Lakers' efforts, Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor also displayed remarkable contributions, almost securing a victory for the Lakers.

Subsequently, despite the Lakers' valiant efforts, the 1970 NBA Finals extended to seven games, ending in a heart-wrenching loss for the Lakers, who sought their first championship since relocating from Minneapolis to Los Angeles.

