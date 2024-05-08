Kriti Sanon recently managed to set the internet on fire with a red hot co-ord set that hugged her curves perfectly. This style queen isn't just about being trendy; she owns every look with an infectious, confident vibe.

The gasp-worthy ensemble is a masterclass in modern power dressing, perfect for a night out where you want to dance the night away or even for lunch or brunch dates with your best friends. We loved her trendy pick.

To say that we’re obsessed with the Do Patti actress’ stylishly sassy OOTD would be a total understatement. So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at Kriti Sanon’s vibrant red and gold ensemble?

Kriti Sanon’s vibrant red outfit was flawless:

The Mimi actress always makes quite a fashionable splash. She recently made quite a convincing case for her fashion superiority in a vibrant co-ord set that looked just amazing. This classy set, worth a whopping price of Rs. 1,79,000, was created by the fashion geniuses at Sanne.

The Dilwale actress’ set featured the brand’s cherry red cotton twill sleeveless bralette, worth Rs. 89,500. This exquisite piece was accentuated with gold topstitching, adding a touch of luxury. The neckline and shoulder straps were intricately laced with suede thread and gold eyelets, creating a stunning contrast. The bralette was also adorned with handcrafted buttons and a plunging neckline.

The Adipurush actress’ also paired her top with the brand’s Cherry Synth Corset Trousers, worth Rs. 89,500. Crafted from premium cotton twill, these stylish pants have a unique built-in corset adorned with exclusive handcrafted gold brass buttons, encrusted with pearls and studs. The comfortable lowers had a stylish flared style at the edges, which elevated the look. Its corset also masterfully cinched the diva’s waist, helping her flaunt her enviable hourglass figure.

We also loved the distinctive and convenient rocket-shaped pockets on both sides. The Crew actress’ classy ensemble had a touch of the timeless 90s vibe merged with a bit of modern sass. It’s a total summer must-have. The fabulous color of this piece also glowed against Kriiti’s complexion. Gotta love the bright hue!

How did Kriti Sanon elevate her red ensemble?

Sanon’s outfit was styled by Sukriti Grover, and we loved how she completed the ensemble with chic gold strappy heels. This perfectly matched the fit and gave the otherwise modern outfit a bit of a timeless touch.

She also kept things minimalistic for this super-sexy ensemble. She elevated her look with statement golden studs and matching layered gold bracelets with matching rings from Kira, Anana, and Rubans Jewelry. These gorgeous pieces added to the whole outfit while giving it the center stage to shine on its own merit.

Meanwhile, Sanon’s hair stylist, Aasif Ahmed, left her dark tresses open and styled them into a very stylish, sleek, and straight look with a middle parting. This effortlessly elegant look framed her face to perfection while elevating the whole vibe.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Kriti’s makeup look, completed by Adrian Jacobs. The expert went with a rather subtle and romantic look for this one, with a radiant matte base. For the eyes, he added a touch of subtle eyeshadow and volumizing mascara. A subtle blush and highlighter were also added. However, the glossy, nude lipstick was the highlight of the whole look.

So, what did you think of Kriti Sanon’s outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts on the same.

