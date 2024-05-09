Giannis Antetokounmpo to Marry Fiancée Mariah Riddlesprigger in August, LeBron James Accepts Invitation: Rumor

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek NBA star, is gearing up for a milestone moment in his life as he prepares to tie the knot with his long-time partner Mariah Riddlesprigger in Greece.

The wedding ceremony is anticipated to take place at Costa Navarino, with reports suggesting a likely date in late August, with Saturday the 31st appearing as the prominent choice.

According to the rumors and as reported by the Greek outlet On Time, the star-studded guest list includes none other than basketball legend LeBron James, who has graciously accepted the invitation and is expected to grace the event with his presence.

As preparations for the grand event unfold, Giannis is reported to have already set his preferences for the wedding menu, aiming to serve both international flavors and the richness of Greek cuisine.

Accommodations have been arranged at four different hotels for the Antetokounmpo family, friends, and guests: Mandarin Oriental, The Westin Resort, The Romanos, and W Costa Navarino. The couple will be staying at W Costa Navarino.

The official ceremony is set to be held at Navarino Hills, while the party will take place at the W. Guests can look forward to enjoying a predominantly Greek menu during the festivities.

Beyond the culinary delights, the gathering is expected to be a lavish affair, with numerous distinguished guests expected to attend, setting the stage for a memorable celebration befitting the union of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger in what promises to be an unforgettable event.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shares a longtime relationship with Mariah

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger's relationship has evolved from a private affair to a flourishing partnership in both personal and professional realms.

While details about the inception of their relationship remain relatively scarce, their bond has been showcased through their expanding family and shared ventures.

Gradually stepping into the public eye, the couple welcomed their first son, Liam, in early 2020, marking the beginning of their journey as parents. Subsequently, the births of Maverick Shai in 2021 and Eva Brooke in 2023 have since been celebrated among the Greek fanbase.

In parallel with their growing family, Giannis and Mariah delved into charitable endeavors and established the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation in 2022 to contribute positively to their local Milwaukee community and beyond.

Their joint efforts in philanthropy demonstrated a unified vision of giving back and making a difference.

