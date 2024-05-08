After Met Gala, Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai serving another comfy airport look in blazer and blue trousers

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt, who recently wowed everyone at the Met Gala in New York, is back in Mumbai, and she’s grabbing attention once again, but this time for her airport style. At the Met Gala, the actress stole the show with her gorgeous Sabyasachi saree, showing off Indian culture on an international stage and her fans couldn’t stop talking about how stunning she looked.

Now, as Bhatt returns to Mumbai, she continues to make waves with her airport fit. As her fans eagerly awaited her arrival at the airport, staying true to her reputation, Alia did not disappoint. As she stepped out of the airport, she proved that her style game is always on point. Even after a long flight, she looked fresh and fashionable. Let’s break down her look for you.

Alia Bhatt’s airport look

The Jigra actress opted for a comfortable and casual ensemble for her journey back home. She chose a stylish gray full-sleeved blazer adorned with buttons and pockets, adding a touch of urbanity to her outfit. Beneath the blazer, she kept it simple yet classy with a white crew neck t-shirt. Pairing the blazer with blue flared-leg trousers featuring a drawstring waist, the actress struck the perfect balance between comfort and style. The relaxed fit of the trousers allowed her to stay easy while maintaining a fashionable appearance.

Alia’s look is perfect for travelling. It's comfortable for long flights or road trips while still maintaining a stylish appearance and if you have a relaxed dress code or for casual business meetings, Alia's ensemble can strike the right balance between professionalism and comfort.

Alia’s accessories and glam

Accessories played a key role in completing Alia's ensemble. She sported a pair of golden hoops. As the brand ambassador of Gucci, Bhatt showcased her impeccable taste by incorporating signature pieces into her outfit.

She carried a pristine white Gucci tote bag in her hand and shielding her eyes from the glare of sun and cameras were her black Gucci sunglasses. When it came to footwear, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress opted for white sneakers.

Beauty wise, the actress’ hair and makeup truly reflected her natural beauty. She opted for minimal make-up with radiant skin that exuded a healthy glow. Her hair was elegantly pushed back in a bun and this simple hairstyle perfectly complemented her outfit, keeping her hair off her face in this sweltering heat.

Alia Bhatt always turns heads wherever she goes, whether she's attending a glamorous event like the Met Gala or she's simply returning home.

Did you like Alia Bhatt’s latest airport look? Let us know in the comments section below!

