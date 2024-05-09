Vaani Kapoor looks unrecognizable in THESE pics and they are truly the mother of all throwbacks

Vaani Kapoor is known as the actress who made her debut with the romantic comedy-drama film Shuddh Desi Romance and impressed the audience.

As she is busy shooting for her upcoming projects, Vaani dropped a couple of images from the good old days.

Vaani Kapoor’s childhood pictures are oh-so-adorable!

It’s been nearly a decade since the audience first saw Vaani Kapoor on the big screen alongside Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput. Over the years, her fans have known her better through her social media handle.

Well, hours ago, she took her followers down memory lane by dropping some adorable throwback images that no one saw coming. The photo album opens with a passport-size image of the actress which was probably taken during her modelling days.

Next up is an image of teenager Vaani posing next to her friend. It was followed by a couple of memories from when the actress was a baby blooming to become the star that she is today. Sharing the glimpses, she wrote, “Just throwbacks.”

Take a look:

Soon after she dropped those images, actress and host Mini Mathur commented, “Best pics ever” while actor Raashii Khanna called her “Cutiee”. A user also penned, “Wow I think the old version is cool,” while another wrote, “Omg my cutie baby. Those were the days.” A third opined, “Awww Cutie pewtie. You made me nostalgic sweetheart.” Another one hailed them a ‘beautiful memories’. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Vaani Kapoor’s work front

A couple of years after he debut movie, she was seen in the romantic comedy-drama film Befikre along with Ranveer Singh. Directed, and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film brought critical acclaim to the two stars.

In 2019, she shared the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War followed by films like Bell Bottom, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera. The actress is all set to entertain the audience with her first project of 2024 called Khel Khel Mein. The movie which also features Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, and others will hit theatres on September 06, 2024. She also has Raid 2 and Badtameez Gill in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor to feature in and as Badtameez Gill; shooting schedule revealed