Aishwarya Rai wasn't at the Met Gala, but Mindy Kaling and Zendaya reminded us of her. Check out how

The Met Gala 2024, one of the biggest nights in fashion, took place on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year’s theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, encouraged attendees to embrace the dress code of the Garden of Time, sparking creativity and elegance on the red carpet.

Two celebrities Mindy Kaling and Zendaya stood out for their stunning fashion choices, inspired by none other than Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai’s previous looks at the Cannes Film Festival.

Renowned for her work on television series like The Office and The Mindy Project, Mindy Kaling and supermodel Zendaya dazzled on the red carpet in a dress that brought back memories of Aishwarya Rai’s previous Cannes look in 2022. Let’s rewind to Aishwarya Rai’s look and also have a look at Mindy Kaling and Zendaya’s Met Gala outfit.

Aishwarya Rai and Mindy Kaling’s gown

The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress looked stunning on the red carpet in a pastel pink shimmery gown by Gaurav Gupta. Her wonderful gown had a puffy cape placed on her shoulders. Asymmetrical hemlines, fitted shapes, and short sleeves were all elements of her gown. The structural body had a wavy design with silver sequins scattered all around it. Her gown had a trailing flow and also had a shell-like structure behind her shoulders, which was the highlight of Aishwarya’s gown. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Coming to Mindy Kaling, the actress wore a taupe-colored gown from Gaurav Gupta reminiscent of Aishwarya’s gown. Her taupe-colored outfit had a sweetheart neckline, a snug waist, and sculpted fabric that blew out at the sides and behind her back, culminating into an exquisite train that fell behind her. Just like Aishwarya’s gown and embellished pleated details.

Aishwarya and Kaling’s gown hailed from the same designer. The intricate embroidery and delicate detailing bore the signature of the famed designer, creating a seamless link between Kaling's Met Gala look and Rai's Cannes look.

Zendaya’s floral gown and Aishwarya Rai’s floral gown

Joining Kaling in this was none other than Zendaya, the super-talented actress and model. Drawing inspiration from Aishwarya’s unforgettable appearance at Cannes 2022, Zendaya donned a never worn before vintage Givenchy couture gown from its spring 1996 collection—a creation by renowned designer John Galliano.

Zendaya’s gown was crafted from black leather and featured full sleeves with corset details. She paired her gown with a large hat adorned with vivid florals; her look echoed the essence of Aishwarya’s extravagant black corset gown from Dolce & Gabbana with pleating details, embellished with vibrant blooms.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mindy Kaling, and Zendaya are fashion icons in their own right. Their choices of outfits were reminiscent of Aishwarya’s Cannes looks, and they also highlighted the intricate web of inspiration and influence that defines the realm of fashion.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia goes with striking peach kurta set for dinner date with Vijay Varma; ditches western outfit