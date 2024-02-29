Live

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding LIVE Updates: Arjun Kapoor reaches Jamnagar in style

Feb 29, 2024 IST
Dulha-to-be Anant's big brother Akash Ambani arrives Jamnagar with his entourage

Anant Ambani's bade bhaiya Akash Ambani was seen reaching Jamnagar for his and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The paparazzi were seen surrounding him as soon as he exited the airport. 

Feb 29, 2024 IST
WATCH: Arjun Kapoor spotted arriving Jamnagar for the grand event

Feb 29, 2024 IST
Anant Ambani opens up on 'perfect' date night with Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar

The love story of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is akin to a fairy tale. Starting as childhood friends and now becoming partners for life, the couple is ready to kick off their lavish pre-wedding celebrations starting on March 1 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Recently, Anant Ambani has opened up on his idea of a “perfect” date with Radhika Merchant. 

Feb 29, 2024 IST
Who is Radhika Merchant? Know all about Anant Ambani’s soon-to-be wife

With every passing day, the youngest son of Indian billionaire couple Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani is inching towards his wedding day with Radhika Merchant. Very recently, the couple kick-started their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar by feeding food to scores of people in the small city of Gujarat. Before the couple gets married in the presence of many Bollywood and international stars, let’s get to know Radhika a little more.

Feb 29, 2024 IST
Salman Khan reached Jamnagar in style last night for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is getting married soon. The couple decided to do a noble deed to kick-start their wedding festivities and fed scores of people some delicious food in Jamnagar at their Anna Seva ceremony. Among the many celebs who flew to the city to be a part of the festivities was Salman Khan.

Feb 29, 2024 IST
Adam Blackstone in the house! Renowned multi-instrumentalist arrives Jamnagar

Feb 29, 2024 IST
Arjun Kapoor spotted heading to Jamnagar for Anant and Radhika's grand event

Arjun Kapoor, who recently left everyone impressed with his menacing Singham Again look, was seen leaving for Jamnagar earlier today.

Feb 29, 2024 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha and Neetu Kapoor head to Jamnagar

Feb 29, 2024 IST
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Here’s complete timeline of couple’s relationship

In a momentous occasion, Anant Ambani, the younger son of India's business magnate Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, exchanged engagement vows with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of renowned businessman Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, a little over a year ago. With their wedding scheduled for July 2024, the pre-wedding festivities have already commenced in Jamnagar. Excitement runs high among admirers, eager to uncover every detail from the venue to the guest list.

Feb 29, 2024 IST
Here’s why Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant chose Gujarat’s Jamnagar for grand celebrations

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani is soon going to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. The grand pre-wedding festivities will be taking place from March 1 to March 3 in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Several updates and videos from the extravagant affair have already been stirring the internet. On the other hand, Anant Ambani has finally revealed the reason that had intrigued the fans about their choice of Gujarat's Jamnagar city as the venue.

