Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding LIVE Updates: Arjun Kapoor reaches Jamnagar in style

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani is soon going to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. The grand pre-wedding festivities will be taking place from March 1 to March 3 in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Several updates and videos from the extravagant affair have already been stirring the internet. On the other hand, Anant Ambani has finally revealed the reason that had intrigued the fans about their choice of Gujarat's Jamnagar city as the venue.