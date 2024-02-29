Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding LIVE Updates: Arjun Kapoor reaches Jamnagar in style
Anant Ambani's bade bhaiya Akash Ambani was seen reaching Jamnagar for his and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The paparazzi were seen surrounding him as soon as he exited the airport.
The love story of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is akin to a fairy tale. Starting as childhood friends and now becoming partners for life, the couple is ready to kick off their lavish pre-wedding celebrations starting on March 1 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Recently, Anant Ambani has opened up on his idea of a “perfect” date with Radhika Merchant.
With every passing day, the youngest son of Indian billionaire couple Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani is inching towards his wedding day with Radhika Merchant. Very recently, the couple kick-started their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar by feeding food to scores of people in the small city of Gujarat. Before the couple gets married in the presence of many Bollywood and international stars, let’s get to know Radhika a little more.
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is getting married soon. The couple decided to do a noble deed to kick-start their wedding festivities and fed scores of people some delicious food in Jamnagar at their Anna Seva ceremony. Among the many celebs who flew to the city to be a part of the festivities was Salman Khan.
Arjun Kapoor, who recently left everyone impressed with his menacing Singham Again look, was seen leaving for Jamnagar earlier today.
In a momentous occasion, Anant Ambani, the younger son of India's business magnate Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, exchanged engagement vows with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of renowned businessman Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, a little over a year ago. With their wedding scheduled for July 2024, the pre-wedding festivities have already commenced in Jamnagar. Excitement runs high among admirers, eager to uncover every detail from the venue to the guest list.
Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani is soon going to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. The grand pre-wedding festivities will be taking place from March 1 to March 3 in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Several updates and videos from the extravagant affair have already been stirring the internet. On the other hand, Anant Ambani has finally revealed the reason that had intrigued the fans about their choice of Gujarat's Jamnagar city as the venue.