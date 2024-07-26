Move over minimalism, because Bollywood is embracing a bold new trend: silver Afghani-inspired accessories! These statement pieces are adding a touch of ethnic chic and undeniable glamour to red carpet looks and everyday outfits alike.

From Alia Bhatt's delicate jhumkas to Malaika Arora's fusion magic, these accessories are anything but ordinary—it’s time for some bling-worthy accessory magic!

So, what are we even holding out for? Let's dive right into the world of these simply mesmerizing and celebrity-approved choices to see how our favorite divas are slaying the fashionable vibe!

5 pretty celebrity-approved Afghani-inspired accessories:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s classy picks:

The Aisha actress has time and again worn some of the best accessories to add extra charm to her modern ensembles like maxi dresses. She recently chose to spruce up her classy jacketed pantsuit with mesmerizing Afghani-inspired silver picks.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s list included multiple incredible rings along with matching earrings with ear-cuffs. She also added layered bangles and chunky bracelets to complete the look. We frankly adored all of her choices, and we’re super impressed.

Shraddha Kapoor’s elegant choices:

The Stree 2 actress’s simplicity and elegance are what set her apart from all the other Bollywood actresses. She loves to wear stunning ethnic ensembles as well, and her recent neon green Anarkali suit looked amazing.

Shraddha Kapoor added a matching sheer dupatta to complete the look. She also incorporated modern Afghani-inspired accessories like delicate jhumkas with pretty bead droplets. Additionally, she wore matching rings and a dramatic gold and silver nose ring.

Alia Bhatt’s delicate and chic choices:

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress has always been one of the most fashionably fabulous actresses in Bollywood. She recently proved the same with her latest look. The diva wore a vibrant pink saree that made her look like a Desi Barbie doll.

Her incomparable piece was further complemented with delicate silver and gold Afghani earrings with tiny droplets, along with a matching dramatic ring. Even her sleek silver hooped nose ring looked just great with the six yards of elegance.

Kiara Advani’s simply stunning picks:

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress loves to go above and beyond with her accessory choices. Be it for her formal western looks or her exquisite ethnic attire, she knows just how to make her mark with some stunning jewelry pieces. She takes these looks to the next level with her choices.

Kiara Advani recently wore a gray pantsuit with a full-sleeved blazer, a matching blazer vest, and wide-legged pants. She made this classy attire all the more magical with a choker-like embellished necklace, some matching elegant rings on her fingers, and a classy bracelet that simply nailed the whole vibe. We are taking notes right here.

Malaika Arora’s fusional choices:

The Happy New Year actress loves to make an noteworthy mark in some of the most gasp-worthy ethnic ensembles. She wore an incomparably gorgeous Banarasi saree with a vibrant reddish-orange hue that literally glowed against her complexion. We loved how the pretty saree was beautifully wrapped around Malaika Arora.

Even the geometric work on the elegant ensemble was all things fabulous. However, it was her silver layered and artistic Afghani-inspired necklace with matching studded earrings, elegant rings, and classy bracelets that stole the spotlight. Her traditional nose ring made her look like a proper Maharashtrian mulgi.

As you can see, silver Afghani-inspired accessories are more than just a passing fad. They offer a unique opportunity to add a touch of global flair and cultural appreciation to your wardrobe. Whether you prefer delicate jhumkas or statement necklaces, there's a perfect piece out there waiting to elevate your outfit.

So, take inspiration from your favorite Bollywood divas and embrace the power of these mesmerizing accessories—You might just surprise yourself with how much they upgrade your fierce and fabulous fashion game!

So, which one of these celebrity-inspired Afghani accessories is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

