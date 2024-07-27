Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn and others cheer for Indian athletes; 'You are pride of our nation'

The 2024 Summer Olympics is being held in Paris this year. The opening ceremony of the international multi-sports event was held on Friday.

Ahead of India's participation in the Olympics, Bollywood celebrities extended heartfelt messages to the athletes of the nation on social media.

Deepika Padukone shares video of opening ceremony

On July 26, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a video of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics. In the clip, Indian athletes PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal can be seen leading India as the flagbearers at the Parade of Nations on the River Seine in Paris, France.

Reportedly, 78 athletes and members of the support staff were on a boat as they cheered for India at the opening ceremony of the games. All of them proudly waved the Tricolor while holding it in their hands.

For the uninitiated, Deepika's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone also sailed in the Indian boat.

Deepika accompanied her post with a hashtag, #Olympics2024. She picked Lehra Do, the song from Kabir Khan's directorial venture, 83, for the story.

Take a look at the screenshot of her post here:

Ajay Devgn called Indian athletes the 'pride of our nation'

Ajay Devgn took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his feelings for Indian athletes who will participate in the Olympics 2024. Calling them the "pride of our nation", Ajay tweeted that they are the "best" at how they will perform there.

Advertisement

"Be assured that we will be cheering our hearts out to see perform. It's time to bring home the hardware. Cheers and good luck!" his tweet reads.

Here's his tweet:

Suniel Shetty says the 'nation stands behind you'

Suniel Shetty also cheered for India on Instagram. He posted an Instagram story which features several Indian athletes on the poster of India at Paris 2024.

Suniel extended best wishes for them in the caption saying, "Wishing our incredible athletes the very best for the Paris Olympics." He added, "The nation stands behind you as you #GoForGlory. Jai Hind."

Check out the screenshot of his post here:

The 2024 Summer Olympics began on July 26 and will conclude on August 11 this year.

We wish India, all the best!

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Ayushmann Khurrana request nation to cheer for Team India; actor pens note