BTS' Jungkook: Fans rally behind HYBE for investigation as sasaeng admirer tries to leak passport details from Qatar visit

BTS' Jungkook is facing a distressing situation as fans call on HYBE to investigate a sasaeng admirer who is attempting to leak his passport details from his 2022 Qatar visit. The controversy stems from Jungkook’s memorable performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, where he appeared alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.

A saesang fan threatens to leak BTS’ Jungkook’s passport details

In a distressing turn of events on July 26, BTS' Jungkook became the target of a disturbing sasaeng fan attempt to leak sensitive information. A user on X (formerly Twitter), under the handle @pjmsprotector, claimed to have access to Jungkook's passport details from his visit to Qatar.

The user made a disturbing demand, saying they would reveal the information if they received 100 streaming screenshots. This alarming post, which seemed to be driven by a solo fan of Jimin, sparked immediate outrage among BTS supporters.

Fans swiftly rallied, urging HYBE to take action against this invasion of privacy. They emphasized the need for an investigation to prevent any further breaches. As of the publication of this article, the user’s account appears to have been suspended.

Meanwhile, Jungkook's visit to Qatar in 2022 was a notable moment when he performed at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi, marking a significant international achievement.

More about Jungkook’s solo activities

Jeon Jungkook has been a whirlwind of talent and success, both as BTS' 'golden maknae' and in his solo ventures. His breakout solo moment came in 2022 with the global hit Left and Right alongside Charlie Puth, which showcased his dynamic range. His single SEVEN with Latto shattered records the following year, topping multiple charts and becoming the fastest song to hit a billion Spotify streams. Jungkook’s 3D with Jack Harlow further cemented his impact, debuting high on the charts.

Beyond music, he headlined the Global Citizen Festival and released his acclaimed solo debut album, GOLDEN. Despite starting his military service in December 2023, Jungkook’s upcoming projects like the travel series Are You Sure?! with Jimin and his solo documentary I AM STILL promise to keep his star shining brightly.

