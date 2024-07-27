Happy Park Gyu Young Day: Exploring her versatile roles in K-dramas Celebrity, Sweet Home, The Devil Judge, and more

Park Gyu Young, a talented actress born on July 27, 1993, initially pursued textiles and clothing at Yonsei University. She shifted her focus to acting after being scouted by JYP Entertainment in 2015, following her appearance on the cover of the college magazine Daehaknaeil. Park Gyu Young made her acting debut in Jo Kwon's music video for Crosswalk in 2016.

After a series of supporting roles in Korean TV shows such as the 2016 hit Solomon’s Perjury, Park Gyu Young made her big screen debut with the films Wretches and Love+Sling in 2018. With her growing charm and talent, she has been winning fans' hearts, and she has many versatile and exciting roles that are sure to captivate audiences. On her birthday let’s explore these roles that showcase her diverse acting strengths.

Romance Is A Bonus Book

Romance is a Bonus Book is a romantic comedy set in the world of publishing. The series follows Kang Dan Yi (played by Lee Na Young), a former top copywriter who is now struggling to find work, and Cha Eun Ho (played by Lee Jong Suk), a celebrated writer and idol in the literary world. Through their interactions, the drama aims to bring both laughter and warmth to viewers by exploring the complex and realistic lives of those involved in creating books.

Advertisement

In Romance is a Bonus Book, Park Gyu Young showcases her versatility by playing Oh Ji Yool, a character who is both spoiled and endearing. As a mama's girl with an overbearing mother, Ji Yool is a new member of the editorial team. Park Gyu Young's long, lustrous curls add to her charm, and she shares a sweet love line with her co-worker, Hoon (played by Kang Ki Doong).

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Moon Kang Tae (played by Kim Soo Hyun) works as a caregiver in a psychiatric hospital, where he encounters Go Moon Young (played by Seo Ye Ji), a writer of dark children’s books. Moon Young becomes intensely interested in Kang Tae and is determined to win his heart. However, Kang Tae is preoccupied with his responsibilities towards his older brother, Moon Sang Tae (played by Oh Jung Se), who is autistic and is not open to romance or relationships.

Advertisement

Park Gyu Young plays Nam Joo Ri, a nurse at a psychiatric hospital who harbors a one-sided crush on Moon Kang Tae, portrayed by Kim Soo Hyun. Despite her calm and collected personality, Joo Ri tends to reveal her deepest emotions after a few drinks. As Moon Kang Tae shows affection for Go Moon Young, Joo Ri finds solace in alcohol to soothe her aching heart.

The Devil Judge

The Devil Judge is set in a dystopian, alternate-universe Korea where the nation tunes in to a courtroom show broadcast live. The system, designed by Kang Yo Han (played by Ji Sung), a head judge with enigmatic motives, raises the question of whether he is a hero fighting chaos or a devil masquerading as a beacon of justice.

Meanwhile, Jung Sun Ah (played by Kim Min Jung), the director of a corporate social responsibility foundation, hides her power-hungry ambitions behind a facade of friendliness and maintains close ties with influential politicians. The story unfolds as associate judge Kim Ga On (played by GOT7's Jinyoung) and police officer Yoon Soo Hyun (played by Park Gyu Young) join forces in a quest for true justice.

Advertisement

Park Gyu Young portrays Yoon Soo Hyun, a lieutenant in the Regional Investigation Unit and the childhood friend of Kim Ga On. Determined to uncover Kang Yo Han's secrets, Soo Hyun is a courageous character who believes in achieving justice through constitutional means. Throughout the series, she also has a long-standing crush on Ga On.

Sweet Home

Based on the hit thriller webtoon of the same name, Sweet Home follows Cha Hyun Soo (played by Song Kang), a high school loner who moves into a new apartment building after losing his family in a tragic accident. In his new home, he is confronted with a series of shocking and terrifying events as people around him begin to transform into monsters. The series has three seasons in total.

Park Gyu Young plays Yoon Ji Su, a troubled bass guitarist who moves into Green Home following her boyfriend's suicide. Skilled with both a baseball bat and an acoustic guitar, Ji Su’s selfless nature becomes crucial in aiding the residents of Green Home as they struggle to survive amidst the chaos.

Dali and Cocky Prince

Starring Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young, Dali and Cocky Prince follows Jin Mu Hak, a wealthy man who isn't particularly book-smart but has a talent for making money. He crosses paths with Kim Dal Li (played by Park Gyu Young), the director of an art gallery. After her father’s death leaves her with no assets, Dal Li struggles to keep her gallery running. Jin Mu Hak offers her financial help and eventually falls in love with her.

Advertisement

Dali and Cocky Prince is a heartwarming love story that will keep you smiling from start to finish. One of the most charming aspects of the series is watching Mu Hak fall for the endearing Dal Li, with his affection for her clearly evident as he wears his heart on his sleeve. His genuine and open love is a delight to witness. Additionally, the series offers a touching journey of healing, as you follow Dal Li’s transformation from a life of comfort to hitting rock bottom and ultimately rediscovering herself.

A Good Day to Be a Dog

A Good Day to Be a Dog is a fantasy romance drama featuring Han Hae Na (played by Park Gyu Young), who is cursed to transform into a dog whenever she kisses a man. The only person who can break her curse is her colleague Jin Seo Won (played by Cha Eun Woo), who is terrified of dogs due to a traumatic event he has forgotten. Lee Hyun Woo stars as Lee Bo Kyum, a Korean history teacher who works alongside Jin Seo Won and Han Hae Na.

Han Hae Na and Jin Seo Won captivate audiences with their unique and charming romance in A Good Day to Be a Dog. Their relationship quickly became a favorite among the public, thanks to their resilience, endearing qualities, and the humorous dynamics between them.

Advertisement

Celebrity

Celebrity is a drama that delves into the glamorous and competitive world of fame through the eyes of Seo Ah Ri (played by Park Gyu Young), who immerses herself in the whirlwind of celebrity life, discovering both its riches and its challenges.

The series features a range of intriguing characters, including Han Joon Kyung (played by Kang Min Hyuk), a third-generation chaebol who takes a special interest in Seo Ah Ri. Also featured are Yoon Shi Hyun (played by Lee Chung Ah), who, despite not being on social media, is envied by many; her husband Jin Tae Jeon (played by Lee Dong Gun), a representative at a prominent law firm; and social media star Oh Min Hye (played by Jun Hyosung).

Park Gyu Young plays Seo Ah Ri, who skyrockets to fame overnight with her bold and unconventional approach, distinguishing herself from other influencers in the competitive world of Celebrity.

ALSO READ: A Good Day to Be a Dog Ep 14 Review: Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo’s story ends on happy note