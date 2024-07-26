'Can't wait to reveal everything': BLACKPINK's Jisoo on wrapping up filming for Influenza with Park Jung Min

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will be starring in a brand new K-drama titled Influenza, which has recently warped up filming. The K-pop idol shared her feelings about the K-drama and ongoing life with her fans. She will be returning to the acting world after 3 years following her debut in Snowdrop.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo talks about filming wrap-up for Influenza with fans

On July 26, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo took to the fan communication application LYSN Bubble to share her most recent life updates, that she has completed filming for her latest project and celebrated the end-of-series party. In a heartfelt message, Jisoo expressed her disbelief at the project's conclusion, noting how surreal it feels even as she remains busy with ongoing commitments.



The post was filled with gratitude and excitement as Jisoo thanked her fans for their congratulations and support. She hinted at her eagerness to reveal the project details.

Despite the project's end, Jisoo conveyed her determination to work hard for the rest of the year, adding a touch of humor by questioning the profundity of her own words.

The artist also shared her longing to reconnect with her fans, affectionately known as BLINKs, promising to visit again soon and expressing her love for them.

More about Influenza

Based on the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon, the plot of the story follows Jae Yoon, a soldier, and his girlfriend, Yeong Ju, who, after breaking up, must fight through hordes of zombies in a high-rise building in Seoul. As they navigate this chaos, Jae Yoon transforms from a weak, insecure man into a confident leader, while Yeong Ju becomes stronger in her fight for survival.

Advertisement

Starring Park Jeong Min and Jisoo in the lead roles, the rest of the cast ensemble includes Kim Joon Han, Im Sung Jae, Kim Chan Hyung, Lee Hak Joo, Kwon Seung Woo, Kim Sang Heun, Tang Jun Sang, and more. Directed by Yoon Sung Hyun and co-written by Ji Ho Jin and Han Jin Won, more details of the project will be released soon.

ALSO READ: Can you spot EXO’s Chanyeol in new teaser for Go Min Si’s upcoming K-drama The Frog?