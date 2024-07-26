Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion flair dazzles in floral corset and black saree, perfect for your next cocktail party

Sarees are one of the most glorious and classic pieces for Indian women symbolizing sophistication in ethnic Indian clothing. However, the traditional garment is now having a contemporary makeover to fit the modern lifestyle these days.

One of the best representations of this blend is Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor who is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Ulajh. The diva amazed us with her special and unique saree. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor’s black corset saree

Recently, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned heads while promoting her film Ulajh. She chose a striking black saree, which she draped in a traditional style but added a modern twist to make her look stand out. Her saree was draped in classic manner from the waist. However, she added a unique twist by letting the pallu-decorative end of the saree fall over her shoulders from behind.

To give her outfit a contemporary touch, the Mili actress wore a floral strapless corset to give a modern touch to her saree look. The floral design of the corset peeked out from under the saree, creating a beautiful contrast. The corset had a criss cross back which gave some allure to the fit.

Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories and glam

The Gunjan Saxena actress complemented her saree and corset with minimal accessories, allowing her saree to be the focal point. She opted for a sleek bracelet and dainty earrings which were her only accessories.

Advertisement

Her make-up was kept simple and elegant. Her beauty choices featured a soft pink lipstick adding a fresh touch to her face. A wash of pink eyeshadow on her lids harmonized with her lips. Well defined mascara enhanced her eyes and added drama. A hint of blush and arched brows finished her look. The actress’ hair was styled in a slick back look, achieved with gel. This slick back hairstyle kept the focus on her saree.

Janhvi’s corset and saree was an ideal example of how a traditional garment can be styled in fresh and exciting ways.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s blue blazer and velvet bell bottoms is what you need for your business parties