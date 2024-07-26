Janhvi Kapoor’s blue blazer and velvet bell bottoms is what you need for your business parties

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense, is making headlines once again with her promotional wardrobe for her upcoming film Ulajh. In a nod to her character’s professional role as an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Kapoor has adopted a method dressing approach that mirrors the character’s corporate world.

Janhvi’s choice of outfit included tailored blazers, pantsuits and dresses that embody the essence of corporate chic and her recent look is also no different. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit as she once again stepped out for promotions.

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest promotional fit

Janhvi’s outfit once again made an impression. Her outfit consisted of a deep blue blazer with mandarin collar, which is a stylish change from usual lapels. It featured structured shoulders and full sleeves giving it an elegant and formal look. The blazer also featured a front button closure which made her look clean and polished. The fitted design of the blazer highlighted the actress’ silhouette giving it a corporate core touch.

To complement the blazer, the Mili actress paired the blazer with blue velvet bell bottom pants. The flared hem of the pants added a retro vibe and also contrasted beautifully with the sharp lines of the blazer. The velvet fabric also gave the outfit a luxurious touch.

Her outfit is a perfect example of how to blend corporate elements with modern ones.

Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories and glam

To enhance her chic blazer, she opted for a standout big brooch. She paired the blazer with simple round earrings which gave her look a subtle elegance.

Her beauty choices featured a soft blush which gave her face a natural healthy glow and nude lipstick which complemented her outfit perfectly. For a radiant sheen, she applied highlighter on her cheeks. Mascara laden lashes and winged eyeliner gave a dramatic touch to her eyes. Nude eyeshadow balanced her appearance.

Her hair was styled with a middle part and tied back which offered a clean and polished finish to her look.

As Ulajh gears for release, Janhvi’s method dressing continues to garner attention, reflecting commitment to her craft and style.

As we wait for her more looks, do let us know what you think about her latest look in the comments section!

