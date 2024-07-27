10 K-pop idols who are married: BIGBANG’s Taeyang, EXO’s Chen, T-ARA’s Jiyeon, and more

K-pop idols who got married are a testament to the fact that love can flourish even in the high-pressure world of entertainment. Despite the industry's often rigid stance on maintaining a single image, many idols have navigated the challenges of romance and tied the knot.

From BIGBANG’s Taeyang and EXO’s Chen to T-ARA’s Jiyeon, these stars have defied expectations, embracing marriage and starting families. Their journeys highlight a shift in the industry’s approach to personal relationships, challenging the myth that K-pop idols must remain perpetually single to sustain their careers.

Here’s a look at ten beloved idols who have found their happily ever after!

Top 10 K-pop idols who said yes, I do! and are married

1. BIGBANG’s Taeyang

Taeyang, the beloved BIGBANG member and solo artist, found happiness beyond the stage with his wife, actress Min Hyo Rin. The couple began dating in 2013 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in February 2018. Their joy multiplied with the arrival of their first child in December 2021. Taeyang's life now harmoniously blends his musical career with his cherished role as a family man.

2. After School’s Kahi

Kahi, former leader of After School, found love with entrepreneur Yang Jun Mu, marrying him in a private Hawaiian ceremony on March 26, 2016. The couple welcomed their first son, Yang No Ah, on October 3, 2016, and their second son, Yang Si On, on June 16, 2018. Balancing her flourishing career and family life, Kahi embraces both her roles with grace and joy.

3. EXO’s Chen

EXO’s Chen tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2021 with his non-celebrity fiance, marking a new chapter in his life. Announced in January 2020, Chen’s marriage was a deeply personal affair, followed by the joyous arrival of their first daughter on April 29, 2020, and a second child on January 19, 2022. Despite pandemic delays, Chen’s wedding finally took place in October 2021, celebrating their love and growing family.

4. T-ARA’s Jiyeon

Jiyeon of T-ara tied the knot with baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun on December 10, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at the Shilla Hotel. The celebration was graced by close friends and family, with IU and Lee Hong Ki performing heartfelt songs. The couple now resides in a lavish apartment in Lotte World Tower, South Korea's tallest building, making their home the most expensive celebrity residence in the country.

5. iKON’s Bobby

Bobby of iKON shared joyous news on August 20, 2021, announcing his upcoming wedding and the arrival of his first child. The couple welcomed their son in September, marking a new chapter in Bobby's life. Their intimate celebration was a blend of personal happiness and new beginnings, perfectly complementing Bobby's musical journey and family life.

6. The Grace’s Lina

Lina, the celebrated musical actress and former member of The Grace, embarked on a new chapter with musical actor Jang Seung Jo. Their love story, which began on the stage of Temptation of Wolves, blossomed into marriage on November 22, 2014, in an intimate ceremony. Their joy doubled with the arrival of their first child in September 2018 and a second daughter, born on December 31, 2021, completing their growing family.

7. FTISLAND’s Minhwan

Choi Min Hwan, the talented drummer of FTISLAND, married his longtime love, Kim Yul Hee, in a heartfelt ceremony on October 19, 2018. Their journey, which began with their son Jae-yul’s arrival in May 2018, soon expanded with the joyful birth of twin daughters in February 2020. However, after a period of shared life and milestones, the couple announced their separation on December 4, 2023, marking a new chapter in their lives.

8. Crayon Pop’s Soyul

Soyul, once a vibrant member of Crayon Pop, found her romantic joy with H.O.T’s Heejun. Their love story, unveiled in late 2016, led to a heartwarming wedding on February 12, 2017. Their family blossomed with the arrival of a daughter in May 2017 and a son in September 2022. Their journey together, shared through joyful updates on their YouTube channel, continues to inspire with every milestone.

9. TVXQ!’s Changmin

Max Changmin, renowned as TVXQ's powerful vocalist, found harmony in life with his non-celebrity girlfriend. Initially planning to wed in September 2020, the couple postponed due to the COVID pandemic, eventually tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on October 25, 2020. Their love story blossomed further with the birth of their first son on October 17, 2022, marking a beautiful new chapter in Changmin's life.

10. Wonder Girls’ Sunye

Sunye, the former leader of Wonder Girls, found her true love in James Park, marrying him in 2013. Their journey together has been blessed with three daughters: Eun Yoo (Hailey), born on October 16, 2013; Ha Jin (Elisha), born on April 22, 2016; and Yoo Jin (Madison), born on January 30, 2019. Balancing family and her return to music, Sunye continues to inspire with her dedication and resilience.

In conclusion, K-pop idols who are married offer a refreshing glimpse into love amidst the glittering world of entertainment. Despite the industry’s pressure to keep their personal lives under wraps, several stars have bravely chosen to embrace marriage and build families.

From BIGBANG’s Taeyang and EXO’s Chen to T-ARA’s Jiyeon, these idols have defied conventions, proving that commitment and career can coexist. Other notable couples include After School’s Kahi, iKON’s Bobby, and TVXQ!’s Changmin. Their stories challenge the notion that K-pop idols must remain single, celebrating the harmony between their professional and personal lives.

