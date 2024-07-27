Stray Kids and aespa join BTS in NASA's latest social media update with K-pop reference; see PIC

NASA’s social media took a K-pop twist, referencing Stray Kids’ Chk chk boom and aespa’s Supernova while explaining a supernova's remnants. The playful nod to these popular songs sparked excitement among fans, with netizens delighting in NASA’s musical shoutout.

NASA’s K-pop reference to Stray Kids and aespa

On July 26, NASA’s social media took a fun twist as it made playful references to K-pop in its latest update about supernova remnants. The post cleverly intertwined song titles and lyrics from popular K-pop groups, using phrases like “Chk chk boom” from Stray Kids’ new hit and “su-su-su-supernova” from aespa’s chart-topping track.

Stray Kids’ Chk chk boom, the title track from their 9th mini album ATE, has been making waves with its music video, featuring surprise appearances by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and amassing over 53.83 million views in just a week.

Meanwhile, aespa’s Supernova, from their first full album Armageddon, not only topped domestic music charts but also achieved a triple crown on the Circle Chart’s June monthly charts.

NASA’s quirky nod to K-pop has delighted fans, sparking comments like, “what in multiverse?” and “NASA is a K-pop stan?” This playful interaction follows a similar event on June 23, 2020, when NASA’s tweet about BTS’ Jin garnered massive attention, showcasing the global influence of K-pop fandoms.

More details about Stray Kids and aespa’s latest activities

Recently, Stray Kids released their ninth Korean-language EP ATE on July 19, featuring the lead single Chk Chk Boom. The song's music video, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, quickly amassed over 53.83 million views. The group also renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment and are set to embark on their dominATE World Tour, set to begin in Seoul this August.

Meanwhile, aespa, known for their metaverse concept and hyper-pop sound, dropped their first studio album, Armageddon, in May 2024. The album's lead single, Supernova, achieved perfect all-kill status, topping multiple charts and breaking records for the longest time at No.1 on Melon and Genie. With their respective releases and ongoing activities, both groups continue to captivate global audiences.

