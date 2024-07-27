Stray Kids' HAN gets candid about members' ongoing dance and vocal lessons in chat with JYJ's Jaejoong; Watch

Stray Kids' HAN and Bangchan, in a heartfelt interview, opened up about their unwavering dedication to their craft, even after debuting. Chatting with JYJ's Jaejoong, HAN proudly revealed that the members continue to take vocal and dance lessons to enhance their skills.

Their relentless pursuit of excellence fills HAN with immense pride and admiration.

Stray Kids' HAN on members' ongoing lessons

In a recent heartfelt interview with JYJ’s Jaejoong, Stray Kids’ Bangchan and HAN revealed some inspiring details about the group's continuous dedication to self-improvement. Sitting down with Jaejoong, the members shared their journey, from songwriting to their recent comeback.

HAN expressed immense pride in his fellow members, highlighting their unwavering passion for music and performance. Despite their packed schedules, Stray Kids members continue to hone their skills. "There’s something about the members I’m proud of; they still have such a huge passion for music and a massive enthusiasm for the stage," HAN shared.

HAN specifically pointed out two groups within Stray Kids who are dedicated to their craft. Seungmin, I.N, and Lee Know form the first group, focusing on vocal training. HAN mentioned, "Seungmin, I.N, and Lee Know still go for vocal lessons," emphasizing their commitment to maintaining and enhancing their vocal prowess.

On the other hand, Hyunjin is deeply engrossed in refining his dance skills. "Hyunjin is still learning dance from teachers he admires. I think that’s really great," HAN said, praising Hyunjin’s dedication to perfecting his performances.

The members’ relentless pursuit of excellence fills HAN with pride and reassurance. He noted, "The kids seem to be working harder than when we debuted. These days, so that feels very reassuring. It fills the gaps that I can’t since there are eight of us to cover them together. I think that’s something our members should be proud of."

Watch the full video here;

More about Stray Kids’ latest activities

Meanwhile, Stray Kids, consisting of Bangchan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N, are reaching new milestones. Following the success of their collaboration with Charlie Puth on Lose My Breath, they've dropped their ninth Korean-language EP, ATE, highlighted by the energetic track Chk Chk Boom.

With standout performances at I-Days in Milan and BST Hyde Park in London, anticipation is building for their dominATE world tour, which is set to light up stages from Seoul to Australia and beyond, beginning this August.

