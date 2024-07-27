Paris Olympics 2024: Celine Dion Marks Her Return To Stage At Opening Ceremony Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Battle; Croons L’Hymne à l’amour

Celine Dion made her much-awaited comeback as she finally stepped on the stage at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 following immense anticipation among fans. Dion closed the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26, by crooning to the lyrics of L’Hymne à l’amour.

The legendary singer made her way back to the stage and held the mic after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome back in December 2022. Dion turned up at the event dripping in crystal as she performed alongside a piano player, against the backdrop of sparkling Eiffel Towers.

The reports of Dion performing at the opening ceremony had been making rounds for few weeks. While no official announcement about the performance was made, fans were convinced Dion would perform after she showed up in Paris ahead of the Olympics. After nearly four hours of waiting, the internet went gaga over the I’m Alive singer as she took the stage to finally perform amongst the audience again.

Celine Dion’s performance at the opening ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024

Dressed like a visionary in white, Dion gave an emotional performance at the opening ceremony. As the star performed her version of L’Hymne à l’amour, the weather could not have been more giving, as droplets of rain made their way to the singer’s closing song. Dion ended her performnace on a touching note, leaving the audience to have a good night ahead.

Celine Dion’s performance came after a mesmerizing performance by Lady Gaga and the French duo Juliet Armanet and Sofian Pamart, who played the burning piano

Celine Dion’s struggles with Stiff Person Syndrome

In December 2022, Dion announced she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. According to medical reports, the disease led to “a rare, progressive syndrome that affects the nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord.”

After being vocal about her suffering, the singer stopped performing amongst her fans and other listeners. Celine Dion last performed at a concert in July 2019, and made her comeback at the Paris Olympics, five years later.

