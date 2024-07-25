Ryan Gosling's Workout Routine: How He Bulked up for “The Fall Guy”

Ryan Gosling's workout routines don’t just exemplify his active lifestyle. They reflect his commitment to his craft and roles, and he settles for nothing short of perfect!

Known for his versatility, Gosling's fitness journey is as dynamic as his filmography, with his training programs varying to suit different roles — be it Noah from The Notebook, Jacob from Crazy, Stupid, Love or Ken from Barbie. For The Fall Guy, he undertook a rigorous routine designed to build strength, agility, and endurance, essential for portraying a stuntman caught in real-life danger.

Despite the grueling schedule, he maintained a disciplined yet flexible approach, allowing occasional indulgences to keep motivated. Gosling's transformation for each role highlights his unwavering commitment to authenticity and physical excellence, making him one of Hollywood's most respected and admired actors.

Who Is Ryan Gosling?

Ryan Gosling is a Canadian actor and musician who first gained widespread recognition as a heartthrob in the romantic drama The Notebook (2004), where his portrayal of Noah Calhoun won the hearts of audiences worldwide. Over the years, Gosling has showcased his versatility, starring in a diverse range of films from the intense Drive (2011) to the critically acclaimed musical La La Land (2016), for which he received a Golden Globe Award.

Gosling's recent film, The Fall Guy, marks another milestone in his illustrious career. In this action-packed movie, he plays a stuntman who gets caught up in a real-life adventure far beyond the typical Hollywood sets. Known for his dedication to roles, Gosling has displayed impressive physicality and commitment, which is evident in his toned physique throughout films like Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), The Big Short (2015), First Man (2018), and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (2023).

Advertisement

In each of these movies, Gosling transforms his body to suit the character, showcasing his ability to adapt and immerse himself fully in his roles, impressing audiences with his physical transformations.

What Is Ryan Gosling's Workout Routine?

(Image source: Getty Images)

For his role in The Fall Guy, Ryan Gosling undertook an intensive workout routine to achieve the required physicality. His training focused on building strength, agility, and endurance to perform the demanding stunts and action sequences. Gosling's regimen included a mix of weight training, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and functional exercises.

He started with compound movements like deadlifts, squats, and bench presses to build a solid muscle foundation. HIIT sessions incorporated exercises such as sprints, kettlebell swings, and battle ropes to boost cardiovascular fitness and burn fat. Functional training enhanced his core stability, balance, and flexibility through exercises like medicine ball throws, TRX suspension training, and agility drills ( 1 ).

Gosling also incorporated specific stunt training to prepare for the film's action scenes. This involved working with stunt coordinators on fight choreography, parkour, and other stunt techniques. Ryan Gosling's workout routine is tailored to help him maintain a fit and functional physique, especially for his demanding movie roles. His training typically includes a mix of abs workouts, full-body exercises, and specific preparations for action movies. A major component of his routine is core strength, focusing on exercises like leg raises, abdominal crunches, and various twists, including diagonal and Russian twists. These help to sculpt his stomach muscles and enhance his overall stability.

Advertisement

His dedication to this rigorous routine ensured he was in peak condition, both aesthetically and functionally, to convincingly portray a seasoned stuntman caught in real-life danger.

What Are Some Specific Exercises Included In Ryan Gosling's Workout Routine?

(Image source: Getty Images)

Ryan Gosling's preparation for his role as Colt in The Fall Guy involved a distinct and rigorous workout routine, quite different from his training for Barbie. He indulged more in the local Australian cuisine, enjoying the delicious food and adopting a more relaxed approach to his diet. The character of Colt, a former valet turned stuntman, wasn't focused on aesthetics, allowing Gosling to enjoy all the burritos he wanted without worrying about being camera-ready.

However, the training was specialized and intense. Instead of dance choreography, he focused on fight and stunt choreography. Gosling trained in various martial arts to prepare for the numerous fight scenes, including one on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. He also performed some of his own stunts, such as a daring fall from a 12-story building, even though he had five stunt doubles for the more high-intensity scenes.

Advertisement

Gosling often incorporates functional workout routines to ensure he's ready for the physical demands of his roles. This includes exercises like the one-arm dumbbell row, which builds upper body strength, and the push-up challenge, which increases endurance and power. His training regime also emphasizes active recovery and careful planning to prevent injury and maintain peak performance levels.

This hands-on approach helped him connect deeply with his character, making the experience unique and enjoyable. The combination of relaxed eating habits and focused stunt training allowed Gosling to fully embody the role of Colt, a character driven by the thrill of the action rather than appearance.

Read More: Margot Robbie’s Plastic Surgery: Is Our Barbie Girl Really Plastic?



How Often Does Ryan Gosling Work Out?

(Image source: Getty Images)

As good as he looks, Ryan Gosling's workout routine is intense and frequent. For The Fall Guy, he trained almost daily to maintain peak physical condition. His regimen included weightlifting, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and functional exercises, along with specific stunt and fight.

Gosling reportedly worked with trainer Arin Babaian, incorporating squats and pull-ups as a natural way to build strength. His regimen included weightlifting, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and functional exercises, along with ballet and gymnastics to improve balance, flexibility, posture, and strength.

Advertisement

Gosling also trained in specific stunt and fight choreography. His commitment to his roles means tailoring his workouts to each character, ensuring he's in top shape for the demands of films like Barbie and others. Despite the grueling schedule, he finds time to train consistently, blending rigorous exercise with a balanced approach to diet and recovery.

Ryan Gosling's Diet And Nutrition Plan:

(Image source: Getty Images)

For diet, Gosling typically follows a balanced and careful plan. While he might incorporate fish for protein, his routine can vary depending on his specific role requirements. His dedication to his physical activity and diet routine helps him maintain a movie star physique, making him a notable figure in the stunt community and ensuring he's always ready for his next big project.

According to our sources, Ryan Gosling follows a 16:8 fasting regimen, which involves fasting for 16 hours and eating within an 8-hour window. He stops eating at 7 p.m. and breaks his fast at 11 a.m. the next morning.

During this eating window, he consumes four meals, spaced two hours apart. For his role in The Fall Guy, he focused on a balanced diet that provided the necessary fuel for his intensive training sessions. His meals were rich in lean proteins like chicken, fish, and tofu, which helped in muscle repair and growth ( 2 ).

Advertisement

His source of carbohydrates were whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, which provided him with sustained energy. Healthy fats from avocados, nuts, and olive oil were included to support overall health and keep his body functioning optimally.

Despite the demanding nature of his role, Gosling allowed himself some dietary flexibility, especially with the tempting Australian cuisine. This balanced approach ensured he stayed motivated and enjoyed his meals while maintaining the necessary nutrition for his physical demands. Hydration was also key, with plenty of water and occasional electrolyte drinks to keep him hydrated during intense workouts.

Gosling’s nutrition plan emphasized whole, unprocessed foods and portion control, allowing him to build a lean and muscular physique that was both functional and camera-ready.

Some even say Ryan Gosling has always been a lean guy with some mass — he's never been overly muscular or had extreme low body fat. We found out that it isn't any shortcuts or performance enhancers but the actual efforts of the actor.

Read More: Emily Blunt’s Workout Regimen: How She Got Toned for “The Fall Guy”

How Much Does Ryan Gosling Weigh?

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Gosling typically weighs around 172 lbs, though his weight can vary based on his role requirements. Known for his dedication to his craft, Gosling often undergoes physical transformations, achieving prominent, defined abs, chest, and arms to authentically portray his characters.

For example, in the film The Lovely Bones (2009), Gosling gained 60 pounds by drinking melted ice cream to play the role of Jack Salmon, but he was eventually replaced due to creative differences. Conversely, for La La Land (2016), he maintained a lean and toned physique to fit the role of a jazz musician and dancer, which required significant weight control and muscle definition.

For The Fall Guy, Gosling bulked up, looking more muscular and heavier than usual. He trained rigorously and followed a specialized diet to build mass, focusing on strength and conditioning to prepare for the physically demanding role. Although his exact weight for this film isn't publicly disclosed, it’s evident that he put on significant muscle mass compared to his usual lean build.

For his role as Ken in Barbie, Ryan Gosling focused on achieving a leaner and more defined physique, which involved adjusting his diet and exercise routine. This transformation aimed at enhancing his abs and overall body shape. His commitment to getting in shape for the role was evident, even utilizing a body double for some scenes. Gosling's dedication to his Barbie workout showcased his professionalism and fitness goals.

Advertisement

Whether bulking up for The Fall Guy or leaning out for Barbie, Gosling's efforts show how seriously he takes his roles, making the necessary changes to authentically portray each character.

Ryan Gosling's workout routine is a testament to his dedication and versatility as an actor. The dedication of the heartthrob to his workout routine is a testament to his versatility as an actor. By combining intense training with a balanced diet, he achieves the physical transformations required for his diverse roles. His commitment to staying fit and healthy, while allowing occasional flexibility, keeps him motivated to take up any physical challenge. Gosling's approach to fitness is what we honestly aspire to achieve, and with these nuggest of info in hand we hope you too can train for the better!

Sources:

1. Effect of Functional Training on Physical Fitness Among Athletes: A Systematic Review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8450457/

2. Protein – Which is Best?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3905294/