Kriti Sanon Birthday: When a simple Google search got her free portfolio from renowned photographer before entering showbiz

Bollywood's one of the most gorgeous and talented young actress, Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday today i.e. on July 27. Kriti marked her debut in the Hindi film industry with 2014 film Heropanti and has also completed 10 years in the industry.

But do you know there was a time when Kriti had no clue where and how to start her career in the Hindi film industry? But a simple Google search helped her get a free photoshoot from renowned photographer Dabboo Ratnani which gave the much-needed push to her career.

How Kriti Sanon got a free photoshoot from Dabboo Ratnani

At Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Launch in 2016, Kriti Sanon revealed how her relationship with the celebrity photographer dates back to when she was yet to enter Bollywood. The actress revealed that she started her modeling journey thanks to Dabboo while recalling when she didn't know how to begin her career, someone suggested she should get a photoshoot done by him.

Kriti shared that she didn't know about the photographer but during a Google search about him, she learned about a contest that could help her get a free portfolio from him along with a modeling contract. This was a life-changing moment for Kriti because after she won the contest, she got a free portfolio from the photographer and also went on to do modeling. She said it "did mean something" for her to get a chance to feature in his calendar while knowing the point from where she started.

Kriti Sanon's work front

Kriti Sanon started 2024 on a high note as her films Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew proved to be commercially successful. In both films, she played unique characters which were admired by the audience. While in TBMAUJ, she played a robot, in Crew she was seen as an air hostess.

Kriti will be next seen in Do Patti alongside Kajol. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the upcoming thriller will see her playing a negative role for the first time. Kriti is also turning producer with the film.

